GeForce NOW Takes its Next Step With New RTX 3080 Streaming Tier

Do you not have a Gaming capable PC to play the latest titles in their highest resolutions? GeForce NOW has you covered. The service made by NVIDIA can now stream up to 1440p at 120 FPS on PC and Mac with ultra-low latency. This is all thanks to the latest upgrade that uses the power of RTX 3080 cards to go where no other streaming services have gone before.

Players will have access to the NVIDIA RTX 3080 streaming through a new membership tier. The new memberships will stream from the world’s most powerful gaming supercomputer, the GeForce NOW SuperPOD, giving gamers their own high-performance cloud gaming rig. Members will be able to stream their games up to 1440p resolution at 120FPS on their PCs and Macs while SHIELD TV users will be able to play at 4K HDR at 60FPS.

Each cloud GeForce NOW SuperPOD consists of over 1,000 GPUs that deliver more than 39 petaflops of graphics horsepower. The new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership will give members exclusive access to RTX 3080 cloud gaming rigs configured with AMD Threadripper PRO CPUs, 28GB of DDR-3200 memory, and PCI-GEN4 SSds. Each instance is 35 teraflops of performance, nearly 3x that of an Xbox Series X.

Now, any underpowered PC or laptop will be instantly capable of becoming a gaming rig capable of displaying the hottest PC games in 1440p at 120FPS. Of course, you're still going to need a monitor that's going to support a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher to see these benefits in the first place. Even mobile users can see this improvement too as they'll be able to play their games with framerates up to 120FPS on select Android devices.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang had the following to say about the improvements brought by the RTX 3080 membership:

Gaming is enjoying a multi-decade expansion as technology continues to make new game experiences possible. There are more genres than ever. The lines between gaming, sport, art and social are increasingly blurred in video games. While we continue to drive the most advanced gaming technology with GeForce RTX, we have dedicated the past decade to refining and expanding GeForce NOW cloud gaming to bring the best gaming platform to anyone with a computer. I am thrilled to announce our second-generation GeForce NOW SuperPOD — it’s a giant leap forward.

Founders and Priority members in North America and Western Europe will now have access to pre-ordering GFN's RTX 3080 memberships. Six-month memberships will cost $99.99. Founders, exclusively, will receive 10 percent off the subscription price and can upgrade with no risk to their benefits.

Founders who decide to upgrade to the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 experience will be eligible to revert back to their original Founders plan and retain their “Founders for Life” pricing. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the RTX 3080 membership will open to everyone else a week later. Quantities for the new RTX 3080 membership will be limited.

Priority memberships continue to be available starting at $9.99 per month. These members get access to performance rigs that turn RTX ON, extended session lengths, and faster access to gaming servers. New Priority members will be eligible to preorder GeForce RTX 3080 memberships after registering. Active memberships for the newly implemented RTX 3080 membership will begin in November in North America and December in Western Europe.