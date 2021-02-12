AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB & Radeon RX 6700 6 GB Custom Graphics Cards From PowerColor Spotted

PowerColor is the latest manufacturer to submit upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6700 custom graphics cards over at EEC. Previously, both Gigabyte and ASRock had submitted the Radeon RX 6700 series graphics cards at the Eurasian Economic Commission, confirming the 12 GB and 6 GB memory capacities of both cards.

PowerColor has submitted over 20 models to EEC which consist of both reference and custom models. The cards come in various flavors though we cannot tell which specific lineup they are belonging to. What we do know is that the cards will carry both stock and factory overclocked models. Once again, the Radeon RX 6700 XT will feature a 12 GB memory bus and compete with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti while the Radeon RX 6700 will feature 6 GB memory and compete with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Following is the full list of graphics cards submitted to EEC:

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHE / OC

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHEV2

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHL / OC

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHLV2 / OC

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DH

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHV2

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHWL / OC

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DHWLV2 / OC

AXRX 6700XT 12GBD6-3DXD6 AXD3

AXDXT 12GBD6-3DXD6 AXD3 -3DH / OC

AXRX 6700 6GBD6-3DHV2 / OC

AXRX 6700 6GBD6-3DH

AXRX 6700 6GBD6-3DHV2

AMD RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

As for the specifications, the Radeon RX 6700 series will include the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or a total of 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD has officially stated a 1H 2021 launch date for the mainstream desktop offerings but rumors have pointed to a late Q1 2021 release date for the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. We are most likely to hear more about these cards in the coming months.

News Source: KOMACHI_ENSAKA