More mainstream AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards have been spotted which include the Radeon RX 6700 and the Radeon RX 6600 XT. The graphics cards are custom variants from ASRock that were listed over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and give us a hint at the VRAM config for both models.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 & Radeon RX 6600 XT Custom Models From ASRock Listed at EEC - To Feature 6 GB & 12 GB GDDR6 VRAM, Respectively

The custom AMD Radeon RX 6700 and Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics cards were submitted to the EEC by ASRock. The Radeon RX 6700 XT custom models were also listed and in total, ASRock will offer at least 9 variants based on the Navi 22 GPU. There are four models each for the Radeon RX 6700 XT & Radeon RX 6600 XT while only a single model for the Radeon RX 6700 (Non-XT) is listed.

AMD Shipped Nearly 1 Million Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ Desktop CPUs In Q4 2020 But Intel Still Gained Overall Desktop & Notebook Market Share

The models are listed below:

ASRock RX 6700 XT Phantom Gaming D OC ( RX6700XT PGD 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6700 XT Challenger Pro OC ( RX6700XT CLP 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6700 XT Challenger D OC ( RX6700XT CLD 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6700 XT Challenger D ( RX6700XT CLD 12G )

) ASRock RX 6700 Challenger D OC ( RX6700 CLD 6GO )

) ASRock RX 6600 XT Phantom Gaming D OC ( RX6600XT PGD 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6600 XT Challenger Pro OC ( RX6600XT CLP 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6600 XT Challenger D OC ( RX6600XT CLD 12GO )

) ASRock RX 6600 XT Challenger D (RX6600XT CLD 12G)

As you can tell by the model names above, the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Radeon RX 6600 XT are both going to feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity. This means that both models will feature a similar 192-bit bus interface. However, the cut-down Radeon RX 6700 (Non-XT) graphics card will be featuring just 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM capacity. This is half the memory capacity of the XT variant. It is the complete opposite of what NVIDIA is doing with its GeForce RTX 3060 series graphics card with the higher-end model shipping with 8 GB VRAM while the cut-down variant gets 12 GB VRAM. The VRAM difference is actually not big on NVIDIA's side as it is on AMD's.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT also getting 12 GB VRAM might be a plus point as that card will be most likely positioned against the RTX 3060 6 GB model which is expected to launch after the 12 GB variants. The ASRock lineup will include Phantom Gaming D, Challenger Pro/D custom models in both stock and factory overclocked flavors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Navi 22? Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Transistors TBA TBA TBA 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units TBA TBA 40 60 72 80 Stream Processors TBA TBA 2560 3840 4608 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBA TBA TBA 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBA TBA TBA 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz Boost Clock TBA TBA TBA 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBA TBA TBA 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs Memory Size 12 GB GDDR6? 6 GB GDDR6? 12 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps? 14 Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB/s 320 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s TDP TBA TBA TBA 250W 300W 300W Price TBA TBA TBA $579 US $649 US $999 US

AMD has officially stated a 1H 2021 launch date for the mainstream desktop offerings but rumors have pointed to a late Q1 2021 release date for the Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card. We are most likely to hear more about these cards in the coming months.

News Sources: KOMACHI_ENSAKA , Videocardz