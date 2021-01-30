AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card Aims For 1440p Gaming With 12 GB GDDR6 Memory

Back at CES 2021, AMD confirmed that they will introduce more mainstream RDNA 2 graphics cards including the much-awaited Radeon RX 6700 XT in the first half of 2021. Well, it looks like more info has been confirmed by HardwareLuxx's editor, Andreas Schilling.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Graphics Card To Feature 12 GB GDDR6 Memory, Will Be Positioned In the 1440p Gaming Segment

During its official presentation, AMD revealed that it will have more desktop and mobility GPUs based on the RDNA 2 architecture launching within the first half of 2021. AMD didn't specifically state what these new products will be called but we know from past leaks that AMD has plans to introduce more mainstream options under the $500 US segment.

Soon™ - sometime in H1 2021 or is it Q1? 🤷🏼‍♂️ Radeon RX 6700 XT - 1440p Gaming

- 12 GB GDDR6 pic.twitter.com/0F0m2fOsoe — Andreas Schilling (@aschilling) January 30, 2021

One of its new entrants will be the Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU which is expected to feature the AMD Navi 22 GPU. The Navi 22 GPU sits right below the Navi 21 GPU as a more mainstream option. The leaked information suggests that the Radeon RX 6700 GPU will be offering a 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacity and since this is the memory size, we can expect a 192-bit bus interface. The graphics card is going to be positioned as a 1440p gaming card whereas the higher-end Navi 21 products are 4K cards.

AMD also showcased a demo of an unknown Radeon RX 6000M mobility GPU running Dirt 5 at 1440p and delivering 60 FPS. It is presumed that the GPU is based on the Navi 22 SKU too since the flagship Navi 21 SKU is just too power-hungry for the mobility segment, similar to NVIDIA's own GA102 GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With Navi 22 XT & Radeon RX 6700 With Navi 22 XL GPUs

Finally, we have the specifications for the Radeon RX 6700 series which includes the Navi 22 XT based Radeon RX 6700 XT and the Navi 22 XL based Radeon RX 6700 graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT with the full Navi 22 XT GPU SKU is expected to feature 40 Compute Units or 2560 stream processors while the Radeon RX 6700 with the Navi 22 XL GPU SKU is expected to feature a cut-down configuration. The graphics card will feature a 12 GB GDDR6 memory buffer along with a 192-bit bus interface. AMD will most likely use 16 Gbps dies which would net a total bandwidth of 384 GB/s for the cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 Series With Dual-Slot Cooling Solution:

Moving over to the design, the dual-slot card features a design similar to the triple-slot offering but with a slightly compact form factor. This shroud is said to be designed for the AMD Radeon RX 6700 series cards. The card features a dual axial-tech fan design and has the large "R" logo in the middle and on the fans too which represents the Radeon brand.

The card also features the LED-lit Radeon logo on the sides and has a large cut out to vent out the heat from the aluminum heatsink. There are two 8-pin power connectors on the card but we may also see 8+6 or configurations for the more power optimized variants. The card also comes with a dual-slot form factor and should feature a similar I/O as the Big Navi graphics card. It is expected that this cooler should house the Navi 22 GPU which is slightly smaller but still larger compared to AMD's Navi 10 (RDNA 1) GPU for the Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: