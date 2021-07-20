AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 8 GB Graphics Card Pictured, Fastest Navi 23 GPU Positioned Between RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti

Brand new pictures of the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT 'Navi 23' graphics card have popped up on Chinese forums as discovered by Videocardz. The images show an OEM or Engineering sample variant of the card and benchmarks for the fastest Navi 23 GPU.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT, The Fastest Navi 23 GPU, Graphics Card Pictured, Performance Between An NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT pictured is a dual-slot and dual-fan solution which looks more like a reference OEM variant than a custom model. The card features the standard 3x DP and 1x HDMI output configuration and is powered by a single 8-pin connector. The PCB on the card also looks like it's a reference build with no backplate and a heatsink that includes a standard aluminum & copper heat pipe design.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Pictures (Image Credits: Videocardz):









The performance was measured within the Ludashi benchmark which is a popular tool in China. The card performs faster than the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti though final performance in games may end up between those two offerings. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti offers 12 GB VRAM for an MSRP of $399 US so the rumors that the RX 6600 XT could be priced similar may end up being true.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Benchmarks (Image Credits: Videocardz):





AMD RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. As for the Navi 23 GPU itself, it measures 237mm2 and consists of 11.06 Billion transistors. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the previous rumors, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card is expected to launch on 11th August along with the Non-XT GPU variant.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: