  ⋮  

AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Graphics Card Officially Launched – RDNA 2 Now Starting at $329 US

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

Today, AMD officially launches its Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card which brings RDNA 2 down to $329 US. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is aimed at the 1080p gaming segment & offers great efficiency in its class.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Graphics Card Now Official - $329 US RDNA 2 For Mainstream Gamers

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is designed specifically to tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 while its bigger brother, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, tackles the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

AMD Ryzen CPU’s L3 Latency Performance Fix To Be Resolved By Microsoft Through Windows 11 Update on 19th October, CPPC Driver on 21st

While gaming performance on AMD's RDNA 2 cards is quite good and the red team has done an absolutely well job in bringing the latest technologies such as FSR, SAM, and Raytracing onboard their lineup, the overall performance in raytracing isn't on par with what NVIDIA's Ampere cards offer and SAM is also enabled across NVIDIA GPUs so the only advantage aside from gaming performance right now is the FSR edge since it's enabled in a wide range of games but DLSS is a big competition for the still-new tech.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

AMD Celebrates 5 Years of Ryzen, A Journey To Mainstream & Enthusiast CPU Leadership

The pin speeds will be kept at 14 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 224 GB/s. From what we already know, the graphics card is expected to feature an average of 30 MH/s in Ethereum. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power.

AMD RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US and the Non-XT variant is launching at a price of $329 US. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XL?)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die Size237mm2237mm2336mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
Transistors11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units283236406072808080
Stream Processors179220482304256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPs112/64128/64TBA160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game Clock2044 MHz2359 MHzTBA2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost Clock2491 MHz2589 MHzTBA2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPs9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPsTBA13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache?8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache?12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus128-bit128-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps?16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP132W160WTBA230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price$329 US$379 USTBA$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Performance

In terms of performance, the graphics card was compared against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Do remember that the GeForce RTX 3060 rocks a higher VRAM size & may offer better performance in games that feature higher-res textures and generally, in high-res gaming. The numbers show that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, leading in select AMD titles but losing in titles that favor NVIDIA. In Esports titles, the Radeon RX 6600 is slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 but manages over 150 FPS in almost all titles at 1080p resolution.

  • amd-radeon-rx-6600-8-gb-graphics-card-official-_2
  • amd-radeon-rx-6600-8-gb-graphics-card-official-_4
  • amd-radeon-rx-6600-8-gb-graphics-card-official-_5
  • amd-radeon-rx-6600-8-gb-graphics-card-official-_3
  • amd-radeon-rx-6600-8-gb-graphics-card-official-_6

When it comes to raytracing performance, the graphics card is 13% slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 and only manages a lead in F1 2021 which favors AMD cards. The system used featured the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with SAM enabled so performance results with Intel systems will vary a bit. Following is what major tech pubs have to say about the RX 6600 (Credits To PCGamesN for putting the review roundup together):

  • Ars Technica: A tough sell / Performs admirably in terms of the power-per-watt matrix but Nvidia handily wins this round
  • Digital Foundry: Damp squib / We expected better from a $329 graphics card
  • GamersNexus: Insultingly bad value / Minimal fps gains versus the 5600 XT, outclassed in ray tracing by the RTX 3060
  • Guru3D: Totally sound / Performance-wise at Full HD, the card delivers without a doubt
  • PC Gamer: Decent 1080p performance / A viable, if not sparkling, alternative to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 12GB graphics card

As for availability, well the card will be launching in non-reference flavors only with almost all AIBs offering a custom solution though we have heard that most high-end variants are not going to be made for the RX 6600.

Products mentioned in this post

AMD Radeon RX 6600
AMD Radeon RX 6600
USD 739
 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
USD 638
 F1 2021
F1 2021
USD 59.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related