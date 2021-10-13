AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Graphics Card Officially Launched – RDNA 2 Now Starting at $329 US

Today, AMD officially launches its Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT graphics card which brings RDNA 2 down to $329 US. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is aimed at the 1080p gaming segment & offers great efficiency in its class.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB Graphics Card Now Official - $329 US RDNA 2 For Mainstream Gamers

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT is designed specifically to tackle the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 while its bigger brother, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, tackles the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.

While gaming performance on AMD's RDNA 2 cards is quite good and the red team has done an absolutely well job in bringing the latest technologies such as FSR, SAM, and Raytracing onboard their lineup, the overall performance in raytracing isn't on par with what NVIDIA's Ampere cards offer and SAM is also enabled across NVIDIA GPUs so the only advantage aside from gaming performance right now is the FSR edge since it's enabled in a wide range of games but DLSS is a big competition for the still-new tech.

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 graphics card is expected to feature the Navi 23 XL GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 32 MB Infinity Cache & will feature up to 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface. The core clocks will be maintained at 2044 MHz game and 2491 MHz boost which should yield around 9 TFLOPs of compute performance.

The pin speeds will be kept at 14 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 224 GB/s. From what we already know, the graphics card is expected to feature an average of 30 MH/s in Ethereum. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 Non-XT will also rock a 132W TDP which is a 28W reduction from the XT variant. So we are looking at a 15% reduction in base clock with a 21% reduction in power.

AMD RX 6600 series will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution. The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launched at a pricing of $379 US and the Non-XT variant is launching at a price of $329 US. This puts its right next to the GeForce RTX 3060 which has an MSRP of $329 US but based on the existing market situation, we shouldn't expect the card to be priced at that range but rather much higher.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 28 32 36 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 1792 2048 2304 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs 112/64 128/64 TBA 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock 2044 MHz 2359 MHz TBA 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock 2491 MHz 2589 MHz TBA 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs TBA 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache? 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache? 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP 132W 160W TBA 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price $329 US $379 US TBA $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

AMD RX 6600 Graphics Card Performance

In terms of performance, the graphics card was compared against the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060. Do remember that the GeForce RTX 3060 rocks a higher VRAM size & may offer better performance in games that feature higher-res textures and generally, in high-res gaming. The numbers show that the AMD Radeon RX 6600 is on par with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, leading in select AMD titles but losing in titles that favor NVIDIA. In Esports titles, the Radeon RX 6600 is slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 but manages over 150 FPS in almost all titles at 1080p resolution.











When it comes to raytracing performance, the graphics card is 13% slower than the GeForce RTX 3060 and only manages a lead in F1 2021 which favors AMD cards. The system used featured the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X CPU with SAM enabled so performance results with Intel systems will vary a bit. Following is what major tech pubs have to say about the RX 6600 (Credits To PCGamesN for putting the review roundup together):

Ars Technica: A tough sell / Performs admirably in terms of the power-per-watt matrix but Nvidia handily wins this round

Digital Foundry: Damp squib / We expected better from a $329 graphics card

GamersNexus: Insultingly bad value / Minimal fps gains versus the 5600 XT, outclassed in ray tracing by the RTX 3060

Guru3D: Totally sound / Performance-wise at Full HD, the card delivers without a doubt

PC Gamer: Decent 1080p performance / A viable, if not sparkling, alternative to Nvidia’s RTX 3060 12GB graphics card

As for availability, well the card will be launching in non-reference flavors only with almost all AIBs offering a custom solution though we have heard that most high-end variants are not going to be made for the RX 6600.