In a series of tweets, veteran tech leaker, Rogame, has uncovered the clock speeds of AMD's Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPUs which go on to power the top of the line Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. As per Rog Game, the Navi 21 XT and Navi 21 XL will have clock speeds up to 2.4 GHz which is also something that was reported yesterday.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards With Navi 21 "Big Navi" GPUs To Feature Up To 2.2-2.4 GHz Clock Speeds

The AMD Navi 21 GPU which is going to be the "Big Navi" chip will have several variants. We know from previous leaks that the Navi 21 SKU lineup includes the Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, Navi 21 XL & Navi 21 XLE. The graphics card that AMD teased at its Zen 3 announcement was most likely based on the Navi 21 XT die and will be referred to as the Radeon RX 6900 XT. Yesterday, it was reported that the Navi 21 XT GPU will feature insane clocks of 2.4 GHz and a TGP of 255W. Rogame gives us an even better insight on what to expect from Navi 21 SKUs in regards to their clock frequencies.

[Update Navi21] 🧐 Navi21 XL

> Base clock 1350MHz to 1400MHz

> Game clock 1800MHz to 1900MHz

> Boost clock 2100MHz (maybe 2200MHz) Navi21 XT

> Base clock 1450MHz to 1500MHz

> Game clock 2000MHz to 2100MHz

> Boost clock 2200MHz to 2400MHz 1/2 https://t.co/ig6WIJmbgT — _rogame (@_rogame) October 18, 2020

The leaker reports that both Navi 21 XT and Navi 21 XL "Big Navi" GPUs for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards will feature a huge variation between the base and boost clocks. We're looking at up to a +700 MHz difference between the base and boost frequencies. Following are the clock speeds as listed by Rogame:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Navi 21 XT "Big Navi" GPU Clocks (via Rogame)

Base clock 1450MHz to 1500MHz

Game clock 2000MHz to 2100MHz

Boost clock 2200MHz to 2400MHz

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Navi 21 XL "Big Navi" GPU Clocks (via Rogame)

Base clock 1350MHz to 1400MHz

Game clock 1800MHz to 1900MHz

Boost clock 2100MHz (maybe 2200MHz)

According to the leaker, the Navi 21 XT/XL GPUs will feature even higher clock speeds in AIB made custom models. The first batch of GPUs will be sold as reference only variants but AMD's partners are definitely cooking their own custom designs that will feature even higher clock speeds.

Similar statements were provided by Videocardz whose sources at AIBs reveal that the Navi 21 XL will have peak clock speeds around 2.2 GHz, similar to what's stated by Rogame. It is likely that the red team will artificially lock the clock speeds but reference samples are said to feature around 2.3 GHz peak clocks with AIB models hitting the 2.4 GHz clocks out of the box.

As per Rogame, the Navi 21 GPU currently has the following SKUs:

Navi 21 XTX (0x731F:D0)

Navi 21 XT (0x731F:D1)

Navi 21 XL (0x731F:D3)

Navi 21 XLE (0x731F:DF)

The AMD Navi 21 XTX and XLE variants are currently unknown and the former is said to be an AMD exclusive variant. There are rumors that the Navi 21 XTX can feature a higher number of cores than the Navi 21 XT GPU which peaks out at 5120 stream processors or 80 CUs (Compute Units) but that remains to be seen. The XTX variant could be a special binned variant that AMD can market as the highest performing Big Navi Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. Previously, the highest-end SKUs have received more premium designs such as AIO coolings and we can see a return of that on the XTX variant.

- Max. TGP of Navi 21 XT is 290 W.

- AIB partners are testing different TGP for their cards.

- The ~2.4 GHz was achieved with an AIB partner card. So assume that the card was slightly overclocked. — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 18, 2020

Patrick Schur has also reported that while the 255W TGP is mostly close to the reference spec, the max TGP is suggested around 290W. AIB models will feature different TGP's based on their cooling and board designs. Patrick also reaffirms that the 2.4 GHz Game clock was achieved by an AIB card so it could've been slightly overclocked outside its factory overclocked specs.

As for the Navi 21 XT and XL graphics card, these cards are said to feature 16 GB and 12 GB GDDR6 memory capacities. The bus interface for the 16 GB variant is 256-bit as per the leaked PCB but can change in the final variant. There are also reports of Infinity Cache being one of the big features on Navi 21 GPUs, offering higher bandwidth figures to boost high-res gaming performance. These are the specifications that we know so far but expect more leaks to occur in the coming days prior to the unveiling itself.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon R9 Fury X AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 AMD Radeon VII AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Codename Fiji XT Vega 10 XT Vega 20 XT Navi 10 XT Navi 21 XT? GPU Process 28nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm+? Transistors 8.9 Billion 12.5 Billion 13.3 Billion 10.3 Billion TBA Die Size 596mm2 495mm2 331mm2 251mm2 ~500-540mm2 Compute Units 64 64 60 40 80? Stream Processors 4096 4096 3840 2560 5120? TMUs/ROPs 256/64 256/64 240/64 160/64 TBA Base Clock 1050 MHz 1247 MHz 1400 MHz 1605 MHz TBA Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1546 MHz 1750 MHz 1905 MHz 2.3-2.4 GHz? Memory Size 4 GB HBM1 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6? Memory Bus 4096-bit 2048-bit 4096-bit 256-bit 256-bit? Bandwidth 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1024 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s? TDP 275W 295W 295W 225W 255W? Price $649 $499 $699 $399 US TBA Launch 2015 2017 2019 2019 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.