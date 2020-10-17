  ⋮  

AMD Navi 21 XT “Big Navi” GPU For Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics Card Reportedly Features Insane 2.4 GHz Clocks, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM & 255W TGP

By
Oct 17, 2020 14:28 EDT
Specifications of the AMD Navi 21 XT "Big Navi" GPU for the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card have been reported by Patrick Schur who has been very credible regarding his information. According to the reported specs, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT seems to be a beast of a graphics card with insane clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT With Navi 21 XT "Big Navi" GPU To Feature Insane 2.4 GHz Game Clock, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM & 255W TGP

Patrick states in his tweet that the AMD Navi 21 XT GPU which is allegedly the "Big Navi" GPU that all enthusiast gamers have been waiting for will be an insane chip. As per previous reports, the 21 XT GPU will be featured on the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card but there are also reports that a faster XTX variant exists which would be even faster.

The Navi 21 XT GPU will reportedly be a powerhouse of a chip with a game clock of around 2.4 GHz which are the highest clock speeds we will get to see on a consumer desktop-grade graphics card. This also suggests that we can expect even higher boost frequencies considering the game & boost clocks are separate, as the game clock is the average clock frequency that the GPU can maintain in games while the boost clock is the peak frequency that the GPU can hit.

The GPU is also said to feature a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 255W. This doesn't mean the whole board power but rather the GPU itself. The GeForce RTX 3080 for comparison has a TDP of 320W & the GeForce RTX 3070 has a TDP of 220W.

The graphics card based on the Navi 21 XT GPU, which is reportedly the Radeon RX 6900 XT, is said to feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory which is also what we've seen in various previous leaks. As for comparative measurements, the performance looks to be really close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which is very impressive for AMD to hit, and if they can price the Big Navi graphics card right at around $499-$599 US, then they will have a killer 4K solution in their hands.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon R9 Fury XAMD Radeon RX Vega 64AMD Radeon VIIAMD Radeon RX 5700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
GPU CodenameFiji XTVega 10 XTVega 20 XTNavi 10 XTNavi 21 XT?
GPU Process28nm14nm7nm7nm7nm+?
Transistors8.9 Billion12.5 Billion13.3 Billion10.3 BillionTBA
Die Size596mm2495mm2331mm2251mm2~500-540mm2
Compute Units6464604080?
Stream Processors40964096384025605120?
TMUs/ROPs256/64256/64240/64160/64TBA
Base Clock1050 MHz1247 MHz1400 MHz1605 MHzTBA
Boost Clock1050 MHz1546 MHz1750 MHz1905 MHzTBA
Memory Size4 GB HBM18 GB HBM216 GB HBM28 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus4096-bit2048-bit4096-bit256-bit256-bit?
Bandwidth512 GB/s484 GB/s1024 GB/s448 GB/s512 GB/s?
TDP275W295W295W225W255W?
Price$649$499$699$399 USTBA
Launch20152017201920192020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series_Radeon RX 6900 Triple Fan Graphics Card

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.

