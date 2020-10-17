Specifications of the AMD Navi 21 XT "Big Navi" GPU for the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card have been reported by Patrick Schur who has been very credible regarding his information. According to the reported specs, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT seems to be a beast of a graphics card with insane clocks.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT With Navi 21 XT "Big Navi" GPU To Feature Insane 2.4 GHz Game Clock, 16 GB GDDR6 VRAM & 255W TGP

Patrick states in his tweet that the AMD Navi 21 XT GPU which is allegedly the "Big Navi" GPU that all enthusiast gamers have been waiting for will be an insane chip. As per previous reports, the 21 XT GPU will be featured on the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card but there are also reports that a faster XTX variant exists which would be even faster.

~2.4 GHz (Game Clock) — Patrick Schur (@patrickschur_) October 17, 2020

The Navi 21 XT GPU will reportedly be a powerhouse of a chip with a game clock of around 2.4 GHz which are the highest clock speeds we will get to see on a consumer desktop-grade graphics card. This also suggests that we can expect even higher boost frequencies considering the game & boost clocks are separate, as the game clock is the average clock frequency that the GPU can maintain in games while the boost clock is the peak frequency that the GPU can hit.

The GPU is also said to feature a TGP (Total Graphics Power) of 255W. This doesn't mean the whole board power but rather the GPU itself. The GeForce RTX 3080 for comparison has a TDP of 320W & the GeForce RTX 3070 has a TDP of 220W.

The graphics card based on the Navi 21 XT GPU, which is reportedly the Radeon RX 6900 XT, is said to feature 16 GB of GDDR6 memory which is also what we've seen in various previous leaks. As for comparative measurements, the performance looks to be really close to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card which is very impressive for AMD to hit, and if they can price the Big Navi graphics card right at around $499-$599 US, then they will have a killer 4K solution in their hands.

AMD's RTG Flagship GPUs Comparison:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon R9 Fury X AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 AMD Radeon VII AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPU Codename Fiji XT Vega 10 XT Vega 20 XT Navi 10 XT Navi 21 XT? GPU Process 28nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm+? Transistors 8.9 Billion 12.5 Billion 13.3 Billion 10.3 Billion TBA Die Size 596mm2 495mm2 331mm2 251mm2 ~500-540mm2 Compute Units 64 64 60 40 80? Stream Processors 4096 4096 3840 2560 5120? TMUs/ROPs 256/64 256/64 240/64 160/64 TBA Base Clock 1050 MHz 1247 MHz 1400 MHz 1605 MHz TBA Boost Clock 1050 MHz 1546 MHz 1750 MHz 1905 MHz TBA Memory Size 4 GB HBM1 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6? Memory Bus 4096-bit 2048-bit 4096-bit 256-bit 256-bit? Bandwidth 512 GB/s 484 GB/s 1024 GB/s 448 GB/s 512 GB/s? TDP 275W 295W 295W 225W 255W? Price $649 $499 $699 $399 US TBA Launch 2015 2017 2019 2019 2020

AMD Radeon RX 6900 Series With Triple-Slot Cooling Solution:

As for the designs themselves, the Radeon RX 6000 flagship cooling design looks amazing with the red and black design. The card features a triple axial-tech fan setup on the shroud and has a large aluminum heatsink that runs beneath it. The card has a LED-lit Radeon logo on the side and there is a large cut out on the side for the fans to vent out hot air. This design is very reminiscent of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 series Founders Edition cooler. The card will feature dual 8-pin power and display ports would include a USB Type-C (VirtualLink), 1 HDMI, and 2 DisplayPort connectors.

The card also features a fancy backplate along with a retention bracket to hold the cooler in place. The Radeon RX "Big Navi" GPU looks like it will come in the standard 2-slot reference design which is the same as NVIDIA's flagship RTX 3080 but not as huge as the triple-slot GeForce RTX 3090.

AMD will officially be unveiling its Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card family on October 28th. The second half of 2020 would definitely be interesting times for all the hardware enthusiasts and mainstream PC gamers who are looking forward to upgrading their PCs with the best hardware.