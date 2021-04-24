  ⋮    ⋮  

Alleged AMD Radeon Pro W6000 Series RDNA 2 Graphics Cards For Apple Mac Pro Workstation Pictured & Benchmarked

AMD Radeon Pro Graphics Card Featuring Big Navi 21 GPU & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Pictured

AMD seems to be preparing its new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics card lineup for the Apple Mac Pro line of workstations as two cards within the lineup have leaked out. The W6000 lineup is going to feature the brand new RDNA 2 graphics architecture and deliver a massive performance uplift compared to older Vega and Navi (1) offerings.

AMD Radeon Pro W6000 Workstation Graphics Cards For Apple Mac Pro Start Leaking Out, Alleged Radeon Pro W6900X RDNA 2 Benchmarked Too

We have two leaks for the lineup, first is the picture of what seems to be an OEM version of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card which has been pictured, & the second is the Radeon W6900M which is going to feature the Big Navi 21 GPU. Both cards. The Big Navi 21 GPU-based Radeon Pro graphics card leaked out a while back but only in pictures but now, we might have the first actual benchmarks of the card itself.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX Liquid Cooled Reference Graphics Card Pictured, Featured A 120mm AIO Solution

It is also worth noting that these leaks are happening just a few days after Apple released the new macOS Big Sur 11.4 BETA update which adds support for AMD Navi RDNA 2 graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

New Features in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta

  • You can now use graphics cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT). (73709953)

So starting with the first leak, we have what seems to be an OEM variant of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card leaked over at Chiphell Forums (via HXL). The card features a dual-slot & a blower-fan design. There is no label on the cards and we can't make any specifications but it looks like an early engineering sample compared to the final variant which we mentioned above.

AMD Radeon Pro W6000 RDNA 2 Workstation Graphics Card
An alleged AMD Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture has leaked out over at Chiphell Forums. (Image Credits: HXL)

In addition to the leaked pictures of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card, the AMD Radeon Pro W6900X flagship workstation graphics card has also appeared within leaked benchmarks over at Geekbench (via BenchLeaks). The chip was tested on the macOS 11.4 (Big Sur) update on a Mac Pro workstation. It looks like the chip performs slightly better than the Radeon RX 6900 XT with a score of 177,000 points while the 6900 XT scores around 164,000 points.

AMD Radeon Pro W6900X Geekbench Benchmarks
AMD Radeon Pro W6900X benchmark results show slightly better performance than the Radeon RX 6900 XT. (Image Credits: Benchleaks)

Now there are no details regarding the specifications of the Radeon Pro W6900X graphics card either but it should retain the same specifications as the RX 6900 XT, featuring 80 Compute Units, packing  5120 SPs.The graphics card will feature a TBP of around 300W. In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon Pro graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. As for memory, since this is a workstation aimed product, we can expect AMD to double the capacity to 32 GB.

Now there's a possibility that the benchmarks we are looking at are from a Hackintosh machine running the Big Sur update, as reports Rogame, but Geekbench does detect the card as a Radeon Pro variant and not a Radeon RX variant. The Big Sur update only adds support for the RX 6900 XT and now the Pro W6900X. Looking at all these leaks happening now, we can expect a launch in the coming month with a refreshed Apple Mac Pro.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card NameRadeon Pro WX 7100Radeon Pro WX 8200Radeon Pro WX 9100Radeon Pro W5700Radeon Pro W5700XRadeon Pro VIIRadeon Pro W6900X?
Radeon Pro W6800X?
GPUPolaris 10Vega 10Vega 10Navi 10Navi 10Vega 20Navi 21 (Big Navi)
Process Node14nm14nm14nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Compute Units365664364060TBA
Stream Processors230435844096230425603840TBA
ROPs326464646464TBA
Clock Speed (Peak)1243 MHz1500 MHz1500 MHz1930 MHz~1850 MHzTBDTBA
Compute Rate (FP32)5.7 TFLOPs10.8 TFLOPs12.3 TFLOPs8.89 TFLOPs9.5 TFLOPs13.1 TFLOPs (FP32)
6.5 TFLOPs (FP64)		TBA
VRAM8 GB GDDR58 GB HBM216 GB HBM28 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB HBM216 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus256-bit2048-bit2048-bit256-bit256-bit4096-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth224 Gbps484 Gbps512 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps1024 Gbps512 Gbps
TDP150W230W250W205W240W250W250-300W?
Launch2016201820172019201920202021
Price$799 US$999 US$2199 US$799 US$999 US$1899 USTBA

News Source: Videocardz

