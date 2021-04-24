AMD seems to be preparing its new Radeon Pro W6000 series graphics card lineup for the Apple Mac Pro line of workstations as two cards within the lineup have leaked out. The W6000 lineup is going to feature the brand new RDNA 2 graphics architecture and deliver a massive performance uplift compared to older Vega and Navi (1) offerings.

AMD Radeon Pro W6000 Workstation Graphics Cards For Apple Mac Pro Start Leaking Out, Alleged Radeon Pro W6900X RDNA 2 Benchmarked Too

We have two leaks for the lineup, first is the picture of what seems to be an OEM version of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card which has been pictured, & the second is the Radeon W6900M which is going to feature the Big Navi 21 GPU. Both cards. The Big Navi 21 GPU-based Radeon Pro graphics card leaked out a while back but only in pictures but now, we might have the first actual benchmarks of the card itself.

It is also worth noting that these leaks are happening just a few days after Apple released the new macOS Big Sur 11.4 BETA update which adds support for AMD Navi RDNA 2 graphics cards such as the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

New Features in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta You can now use graphics cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT). (73709953)

So starting with the first leak, we have what seems to be an OEM variant of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card leaked over at Chiphell Forums (via HXL). The card features a dual-slot & a blower-fan design. There is no label on the cards and we can't make any specifications but it looks like an early engineering sample compared to the final variant which we mentioned above.

In addition to the leaked pictures of the Radeon Pro W6000 graphics card, the AMD Radeon Pro W6900X flagship workstation graphics card has also appeared within leaked benchmarks over at Geekbench (via BenchLeaks). The chip was tested on the macOS 11.4 (Big Sur) update on a Mac Pro workstation. It looks like the chip performs slightly better than the Radeon RX 6900 XT with a score of 177,000 points while the 6900 XT scores around 164,000 points.

Now there are no details regarding the specifications of the Radeon Pro W6900X graphics card either but it should retain the same specifications as the RX 6900 XT, featuring 80 Compute Units, packing 5120 SPs.The graphics card will feature a TBP of around 300W. In addition to the standard memory, the Radeon Pro graphics card would also have featured 128 MB of Infinity Cache on the GPU die. As for memory, since this is a workstation aimed product, we can expect AMD to double the capacity to 32 GB.

Now there's a possibility that the benchmarks we are looking at are from a Hackintosh machine running the Big Sur update, as reports Rogame, but Geekbench does detect the card as a Radeon Pro variant and not a Radeon RX variant. The Big Sur update only adds support for the RX 6900 XT and now the Pro W6900X. Looking at all these leaks happening now, we can expect a launch in the coming month with a refreshed Apple Mac Pro.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card Name Radeon Pro WX 7100 Radeon Pro WX 8200 Radeon Pro WX 9100 Radeon Pro W5700 Radeon Pro W5700X Radeon Pro VII Radeon Pro W6900X?

Radeon Pro W6800X? GPU Polaris 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Navi 10 Navi 10 Vega 20 Navi 21 (Big Navi) Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units 36 56 64 36 40 60 TBA Stream Processors 2304 3584 4096 2304 2560 3840 TBA ROPs 32 64 64 64 64 64 TBA Clock Speed (Peak) 1243 MHz 1500 MHz 1500 MHz 1930 MHz ~1850 MHz TBD TBA Compute Rate (FP32) 5.7 TFLOPs 10.8 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 8.89 TFLOPs 9.5 TFLOPs 13.1 TFLOPs (FP32)

6.5 TFLOPs (FP64) TBA VRAM 8 GB GDDR5 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB HBM2 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit 256-bit 256-bit 4096-bit 256-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 Gbps 484 Gbps 512 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 1024 Gbps 512 Gbps TDP 150W 230W 250W 205W 240W 250W 250-300W? Launch 2016 2018 2017 2019 2019 2020 2021 Price $799 US $999 US $2199 US $799 US $999 US $1899 US TBA

News Source: Videocardz