AMD Teases ‘Something Big’: New Radeon Pro GPU Series Based On Navi 21
AMD has posted an unlisted video on Youtube that teases something big. Judging from the color combination and the selection of display ports, this is an addition to the company's Radeon Pro lineup. According to leaks, the company is due to reveal its Radeon Pro GPU based on Navi 21 called the Radeon W6800 and W6900X.
AMD Radeon Pro GPU series getting the Navi 21 treatment
The announcement seems to be scheduled for June 8 and seems to confirm older leaks about the existence of the W6800 series. The teaser confirms the blue color scheme and the fact that it will have 6 display ports as connections only. Keep in mind while we have seen hints of the W6900X in source code of Mac, leaks have been limited to W6800 so it is unclear if we are looking at a full lineup or just W6800 for now.
The following changelog already leaked the existence of AMD's RDNA2 based PRO workstation GPU series.
New Features in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta
- You can now use graphics cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT). (73709953)
A PCB shot was also posted on Chiphell:
There have also been leaks regarding performance although these were conducted on non-final drivers so they will not be representative of final performance. The Radeon RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards also have far better driver optimization than the currently unreleased Radeon Pro W6000 cards so once again, benchmarks are NOT indicative of final performance.
The Pro W6800 does end up faster than the Navi 21 based Radeon RX 6800. The NVIDIA RTX A6000 flagship workstation graphics card scores 198 / 216 FPS & also comes with a much larger 48 GB GDDR6 memory solution. The Pro W6800 offers twice the memory size of its gaming siblings at up to 32 GB of vram.
AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:
|Graphics Card Name
|Radeon Pro WX 7100
|Radeon Pro WX 8200
|Radeon Pro WX 9100
|Radeon Pro W5700
|Radeon Pro W5700X
|Radeon Pro VII
|Radeon Pro W6900X?
Radeon Pro W6800X?
|GPU
|Polaris 10
|Vega 10
|Vega 10
|Navi 10
|Navi 10
|Vega 20
|Navi 21 (Big Navi)
|Process Node
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Compute Units
|36
|56
|64
|36
|40
|60
|TBA
|Stream Processors
|2304
|3584
|4096
|2304
|2560
|3840
|TBA
|ROPs
|32
|64
|64
|64
|64
|64
|TBA
|Clock Speed (Peak)
|1243 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1930 MHz
|~1850 MHz
|TBD
|TBA
|Compute Rate (FP32)
|5.7 TFLOPs
|10.8 TFLOPs
|12.3 TFLOPs
|8.89 TFLOPs
|9.5 TFLOPs
|13.1 TFLOPs (FP32)
6.5 TFLOPs (FP64)
|TBA
|VRAM
|8 GB GDDR5
|8 GB HBM2
|16 GB HBM2
|8 GB GDDR6
|16 GB GDDR6
|16 GB HBM2
|16/32 GB GDDR6
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|2048-bit
|2048-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|4096-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Bandwidth
|224 Gbps
|484 Gbps
|512 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|448 Gbps
|1024 Gbps
|512 Gbps
|TDP
|150W
|230W
|250W
|205W
|240W
|250W
|250-300W?
|Launch
|2016
|2018
|2017
|2019
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Price
|$799 US
|$999 US
|$2199 US
|$799 US
|$999 US
|$1899 US
|TBA
