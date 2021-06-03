  ⋮  

AMD Teases ‘Something Big’: New Radeon Pro GPU Series Based On Navi 21

AMD has posted an unlisted video on Youtube that teases something big. Judging from the color combination and the selection of display ports, this is an addition to the company's Radeon Pro lineup. According to leaks, the company is due to reveal its Radeon Pro GPU based on Navi 21 called the Radeon W6800 and W6900X.

AMD Radeon Pro GPU series getting the Navi 21 treatment

The announcement seems to be scheduled for June 8 and seems to confirm older leaks about the existence of the W6800 series. The teaser confirms the blue color scheme and the fact that it will have 6 display ports as connections only. Keep in mind while we have seen hints of the W6900X in source code of Mac, leaks have been limited to W6800 so it is unclear if we are looking at a full lineup or just W6800 for now.

The following changelog already leaked the existence of AMD's RDNA2 based PRO workstation GPU series.

New Features in macOS Big Sur 11.4 Beta

  • You can now use graphics cards based on the AMD Navi RDNA2 architecture (6800, 6800XT and 6900XT). (73709953)


A PCB shot was also posted on Chiphell:

There have also been leaks regarding performance although these were conducted on non-final drivers so they will not be representative of final performance. The Radeon RX 6000 series gaming graphics cards also have far better driver optimization than the currently unreleased Radeon Pro W6000 cards so once again, benchmarks are NOT indicative of final performance.

The Pro W6800 does end up faster than the Navi 21 based Radeon RX 6800. The NVIDIA RTX A6000 flagship workstation graphics card scores 198 / 216 FPS & also comes with a much larger 48 GB GDDR6 memory solution. The Pro W6800 offers twice the memory size of its gaming siblings at up to 32 GB of vram.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card NameRadeon Pro WX 7100Radeon Pro WX 8200Radeon Pro WX 9100Radeon Pro W5700Radeon Pro W5700XRadeon Pro VIIRadeon Pro W6900X?
Radeon Pro W6800X?
GPUPolaris 10Vega 10Vega 10Navi 10Navi 10Vega 20Navi 21 (Big Navi)
Process Node14nm14nm14nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Compute Units365664364060TBA
Stream Processors230435844096230425603840TBA
ROPs326464646464TBA
Clock Speed (Peak)1243 MHz1500 MHz1500 MHz1930 MHz~1850 MHzTBDTBA
Compute Rate (FP32)5.7 TFLOPs10.8 TFLOPs12.3 TFLOPs8.89 TFLOPs9.5 TFLOPs13.1 TFLOPs (FP32)
6.5 TFLOPs (FP64)		TBA
VRAM8 GB GDDR58 GB HBM216 GB HBM28 GB GDDR616 GB GDDR616 GB HBM216/32 GB GDDR6
Memory Bus256-bit2048-bit2048-bit256-bit256-bit4096-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth224 Gbps484 Gbps512 Gbps448 Gbps448 Gbps1024 Gbps512 Gbps
TDP150W230W250W205W240W250W250-300W?
Launch2016201820172019201920202021
Price$799 US$999 US$2199 US$799 US$999 US$1899 USTBA
