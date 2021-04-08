AMD Radeon Pro Graphics Card Featuring Big Navi 21 GPU & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory Pictured

AMD's upcoming Radeon Pro graphics card based on the Big Navi GPU with RDNA 2 graphics architecture has been pictured in a fresh leak posted over at Chiphell Forums. The leak shows AMD's next-generation Radeon Pro graphics card in its flesh along with the brand new shroud design that will be featured on the new Radeon Pro content creator lineup.

AMD's Next-Gen Radeon Pro Graphics Card Pictured - Rocks Big Navi 21 GPU & 16 GB GDDR6 Memory

It's been a while since AMD updated its high-end Radeon Pro lineup with the brand new RDNA 2 graphics architecture. The existing lineup consists of several Vega GPU-based variants serving the top-end segment while the first-generation RDNA GPUs based on Navi 10 SKUs serve the budget and mainstream segment.

Based on the looks of the card, the AMD Radeon Pro will come with a brand new shroud design that will incorporate the blue and silver color scheme. The card features a dual-slot design with a blower-style fan that will push air through the internal heatsink comprising several aluminum fins and a vapor chamber.

As for the specifications, while the leaker doesn't explicitly mentions any details, the backside of the new AMD Radeon Pro graphics card states that it is based on the GLXL A1 AISC. The seems to point out a specific configuration of the Big Navi GPU or more specifically, Navi 21. For the gaming side of things, AMD has three Navi 21 SKUs which include the Navi 21 XTX for Radeon RX 6900 XT, Navi 21 XT for Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Navi 21 XL for the Radeon RX 6800. All three SKUs feature different core configurations but yet again, we can't really say which specific SKU config the Radeon Pro GPU will be using.

In terms of memory, the card is listed with 16 GB Samsung memory. This confirms that the Radeon Pro graphics card based on the Navi 21 GPU will retain a 256-bit bus interface and will additionally carry 128 MB of Infinity Cache. The PCB design is a slightly modified version of the reference AMD Radeon RX 6000 (Big Navi) series graphics cards. Power is provided through dual 8-pin connectors.

AMD Radeon Pro Workstation Graphics Lineup:

Graphics Card Name Radeon Pro WX 7100 Radeon Pro WX 8200 Radeon Pro WX 9100 Radeon Pro W5700 Radeon Pro W5700X Radeon Pro VII GPU Polaris 10 Vega 10 Vega 10 Navi 10 Navi 10 Vega 20 Process Node 14nm 14nm 14nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Compute Units 36 56 64 36 40 60 Stream Processors 2304 3584 4096 2304 2560 3840 ROPs 32 64 64 64 64 64 Clock Speed (Peak) 1243 MHz 1500 MHz 1500 MHz 1930 MHz ~1850 MHz TBD Compute Rate (FP32) 5.7 TFLOPs 10.8 TFLOPs 12.3 TFLOPs 8.89 TFLOPs 9.5 TFLOPs 13.1 TFLOPs (FP32)

6.5 TFLOPs (FP64) VRAM 8 GB GDDR5 8 GB HBM2 16 GB HBM2 8 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB HBM2 Memory Bus 256-bit 2048-bit 2048-bit 256-bit 256-bit 4096-bit Memory Bandwidth 224 Gbps 484 Gbps 512 Gbps 448 Gbps 448 Gbps 1024 Gbps TDP 150W 230W 250W 205W 240W 250W Launch 2016 2018 2017 2019 2019 2020 Price $799 US $999 US $2199 US $799 US $999 US $1899 US

What's also important to note is that the card pictured above is an engineering sample. The AMD Radeon Pro lineup featuring Big Navi GPUs will go up against NVIDIA's Ampere workstation lineup which currently includes the 48 GB RTX A6000 and will soon include the rumored 24 GB RTX A5000 and the 16 GB RTX A4000. So having just 16 GB memory on a professional card may seem to suggest that either AMD is going the perf/$ route or a faster SKU is also in the works which will be unveiled at the launch. We don't know when the card would launch or what's its price is going to be like but the pictures seem to suggest that AMD could be ready for an announcement soon!

