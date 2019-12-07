Radeon Boost Coming With AMD Adrenalin 2020 Edition

In October we reported that AMD was planning to bring more features to Radeon Software come December, well December is here and with the impending launch of the Radeon RX 5500XT cards we're running out of year for that new wonder driver. We speculated a bit on what could be coming to that driver back in that reporting but thanks to Reddit and Blaze on twitter, and Videocardz for signal boosting, we now have at least the name of one of the new features coming along and that would be Radeon Boost. The Tagline "Turbocharge Your Game" clearly means there's a performance push when using this setting, but what is it?

Videocards discusses the speculation that Radeon Boost could be based off of HiAlgo Boost, an algorithm that adjusts the in-game resolution on the fly to reduce the strain on the GPU and by proxy increasing the frame rate while the game camera is in motion and the restores full resolution when the camera stops. This could couple with motion blur to mask the lowering of the resolution and keeping a game running smoother. This isn't an unbelievable scenario as it wouldn't be the first time AMD has put their purchase of HiAlgo to use as we've seen their developments before in the form of Radeon Chill.

There is another option that this could mimic and that's what Sapphire put forth with the latest iteration of their Trixx software with Trixx Boost. Trixx Boost isn't quite as sophisticated as a process and relies on the ability to employ Radeon Image Sharpening coupled with Resolution Scaling to reduce the resolution in the game but try to gain some of the sharpness back using RIS. This may sound like something AMD could have rolled out earlier as a one-click solution to 'boosting' performance but would have been limited to only the two available Navi base graphics cards but now that pretty much everything they have currently on the market (save for the Vega 8 & 11) has RIS support this could be the way they handle it. Or, it could be a combination of the two different methods, we'll have to wait until the second half of next week to find out if this driver drops with the Radeon RX 5500XT or gets its own standalone release.

