Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part Two is Big, Crazy, and Launches Tomorrow

Giant mechs, dragons, massive Lord-of-the-Rings-style battles, and much more! Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part Two certainly looks like it will be a properly-insane conclusion to the Doom Slayer’s war against Hell when it launches tomorrow. You can check out an extremely metal trailer for The Ancient Gods Part Two, below.

Fallout 4, Skyrim, Prey, and More Bethesda Games to Get FPS Boost on XSX [Now Live]

Well, damn! Need to make some sense of what you just saw? Here’s a quick official description for The Ancient Gods Part Two.

Experience the epic conclusion of the Doom Slayer’s saga this March with The Ancient Gods – Part Two, the second campaign expansion for Doom Eternal. Unite the Sentinel armies and take the war to the stronghold of the Dark Lord himself in one last effort to seal away evil once and for all. With the all-new Sentinel Hammer in hand, the Slayer will rip, tear and now smash every demon in his path across ancient Sentinel settlements, devasted Earth cities and beyond, tackling stronger new enemy variants as he nears his final battle. Everything you’ve fought for has led to this moment. Your war against Hell ends here.

The Ancient Gods Part Two is part of the $30 Doom Eternal Year One Pass. The pass of course also includes The Ancient Gods Part One, which Wccftech’s Chris Wray found to be a solid update in his full review…

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One is a meaty, strong piece of DLC for Doom Eternal. It removes some of the chaff, cutting needless exposition, and makes some steps in gameplay. However, strange inclusions like enemies that kill the pace of combat, as well as even more ultra-precise platforming sections can throw off the whole "Doom" feeling of Doom Eternal.

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Stadia, and is playable via backward compatibility on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 (full next-gen updates are coming later this year). The Ancient Gods Part Two launches tomorrow (March 18).