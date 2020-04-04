New AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.4.1 is Optimized for Resident Evil 3 Remake

The Red team has released AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver 20.4.1, which has been optimized for the freshly-released Resident Evil 3 Remake.

Aside from offering optimizations for Capcom’s latest Resident Evil installment, the new driver packs several fixes for reported issues, including a black screen fix within Blizzard’s Heroes of the Storm and Overwatch while playing the games for extended periods of time on certain RX Vega GPUs. In addition, AMD Radeon Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 addresses an issue that caused HDR to fail to enable in games and applications using the Vulkan API.

AMD’s Radeon Adrenalin 19.9.1 Driver Claims Up to 8% Boost In Gears 5

According to the release notes, the new driver also resolves an issue that prevented Doom Eternal to launch properly when using some hybrid graphics system configurations.

We’ve included the relevant release notes for the new 20.4.1 driver down below:

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.4.1 Release Notes Support For Resident Evil 3™ Fixed Issues Overwatch™ and Heroes of the Storm™ may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.

HDR may fail to enable in applications and games using the Vulkan® API.

Doom Eternal™ may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.

Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started with performance metrics overlay enabled.

Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.

Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.

Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.

AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.4.1 can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.