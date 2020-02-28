AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.2.2 Out Now, Fixing Lots of Community-Reported Issues
AMD has released a new Radeon Adrenalin Driver, version 20.2.2, which is specifically meant to address a great number of issues that were recently highlighted by the community. Some of the fixed problems include crashes in high-profile games The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Metro Exodus, Grand Theft Auto V, Monster Hunter World, Battlefield V and Fortnite, while crashes in DOOM (2016) remain a known issue for now.
You may find the full list of issues fixed by the AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 20.2.2 below.
Fixed Issues
- Performing a task switch with some Radeon Software features enabled or some third-party applications with hardware acceleration running in the background may cause a system hang or black screen.
- Improvements have been made that allow for more responsive fan ramp up or fan ramp down times on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report lower than expected clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products during gaming workloads.
- When Instant Replay is enabled, a TDR or black screen may occur when launching games or applications.
- A black screen may occur when toggling HDR on in the game settings of Battlefield™ V.
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt™ may experience an application hang or black screen during certain parts of the game or intermittently during gameplay.
- Some video content in Chrome™ may appear as a black screen or be unresponsive on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products when hardware acceleration is enabled.
- Metro Exodus™ may experience an application hang or TDR when choosing some specific dialogue prompts in the Sam’s Story DLC.
- Grand Theft Auto™ V may experience an application crash when invoking Radeon Software’s overlay with third party OSD applications running.
- Monster Hunter World™: Iceborne may experience intermittent crashes while idle or on the character creation screen.
- Some games colors may appear washed out when HDR mode has been enabled in game and Windows® on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products
- After a Factory Reset installation with the ‘Keep My Settings’ option chosen, Instant Replay could fail to function if it was enabled in the previous Radeon Software installation.
- When invoking Radeon Software’s overlay while a game is open users may observe flickering in the game or in the Radeon Software interface.
- Radeon Software may experience a crash and error message when locking Windows® or performing a sleep or hibernate with the Radeon Software Streaming tab open.
- A loss of display with working audio may be experienced on a limited number of displays when performing a mode change on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon Software may fail to launch if Radeon Software’s overlay is disabled and a game is running in the background.
- Battlefield™ V may experience an application hang or TDR after extended periods of play.
- Some Origin™ games may fail to be detected or may detect the incorrect game title in Radeon Software.
- Some productivity applications are being detected and listed in the Radeon Software games tab.
- The Radeon Chill hotkey could sometimes continue to remain enabled once the user has removed or disabled the hotkey.
- Red Dead Redemption™ 2 may exhibit blocky textures on snow covered terrain.
- After resuming from sleep, Chrome™ may experience an application crash if video content was previously playing on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Radeon FreeSync status in Radeon Software may sometimes fail to update when enabling or disabling the feature through the display itself.
- Fortnite™ may experience an application crash on Radeon RX 500 series Hybrid Graphics system configurations.