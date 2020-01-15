  ⋮  

AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.2 Driver Out Now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Support Added

AMD has released a new Radeon Adrenalin driver today, 20.1.2, just five days after the 20.1.1 driver. Today AMD have focused primarily on tomorrow's launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, adding support for the game.

Beyond adding support for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the driver also adds support for Vulkan 1.2 and also fixes launch issues for some Unreal Engine 4 titles and some Radeon RX 5700 series issues causing intermittent reboots.

Some known issues remain, with a few new ones added to the list. The full patch notes for the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.2 driver can be found here on the official site or posted below:

Support For

  • Dragon Ball Z™: Kakarot
  • Vulkan®1.2
    • Product is conformant with the Vulkan® 1.2 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.

Fixed Issues

  • Some UE4 based titles such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta™, Tetris Effect™ and Snooker 19™ may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.
  • Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop.

Known Issues

  • Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.
  • The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.
  • Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.
  • Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.
  • Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.
  • Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.
  • Some Vulkan® gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.
  • Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.
  • Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.
  • A limited number of games such as Nioh™, Dead or Alive 6™, Dragon Quest Builders 2™ and Atelier Ryza™ may crash or fail to launch.
