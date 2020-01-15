AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.2 Driver Out Now, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Support Added

AMD has released a new Radeon Adrenalin driver today, 20.1.2, just five days after the 20.1.1 driver. Today AMD have focused primarily on tomorrow's launch of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, adding support for the game.

Beyond adding support for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the driver also adds support for Vulkan 1.2 and also fixes launch issues for some Unreal Engine 4 titles and some Radeon RX 5700 series issues causing intermittent reboots.

Some known issues remain, with a few new ones added to the list. The full patch notes for the AMD Radeon Adrenalin 20.1.2 driver can be found here on the official site or posted below:

Support For Dragon Ball Z™: Kakarot

Vulkan®1.2 Product is conformant with the Vulkan® 1.2 Specification. Vulkan and the Vulkan logo are registered trademarks of the Khronos Group Inc.

Fixed Issues Some UE4 based titles such as KovaaK 2.0: The Meta™, Tetris Effect™ and Snooker 19™ may fail to launch with Adrenalin 2020 edition software.

Some single display Radeon RX 5700 series graphics product system configurations may experience intermittent reboots when the system is left idle on desktop. Known Issues Radeon Anti-Lag enable and disable beep notifications may be played in error when individually pressing keys assigned to the hotkey.

The Radeon Software Overlay hotkey notification may sometimes be displayed during video playback in web browsers or launching some video player applications.

Integer Scaling option is not showing up or available on some Windows®7 system configurations.

Factory Reset install may keep previously configured Radeon Software game profiles. This can cause mismatch between global graphics settings and per profile settings.

Text overflow in some UI boxes or toast messages may be experienced in some language localizations.

Radeon Software may open with an inconsistent size or may not keep its previously set size when opened.

Some Vulkan® gaming applications may crash when performing a task switch with Radeon Image Sharpening enabled.

Integer Scaling may cause some video content to show flicker when the display resolution is set to less than native resolution.

Some Radeon RX 5700 series graphics users may intermittently experience a black screen while gaming or on desktop. A potential temporary workaround is disabling hardware acceleration in applications running in the background such as web browsers or Discord.

A limited number of games such as Nioh™, Dead or Alive 6™, Dragon Quest Builders 2™ and Atelier Ryza™ may crash or fail to launch.