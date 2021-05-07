AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.5.1 Brings up to 13% Performance Increase in Resident Evil Village at 4K Resolution, Max Settings

A new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver is now live, introducing support for Resident Evil Village and more.

The 21.5.1 driver promises to bring up to a 13% performance increase in the eighth main entry in the series by Capcom at 4K resolution and max settings. The driver also introduces support for Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition.

Resident Evil Village Guide – How To Solve The Wine Room Puzzle

Support For Resident Evil Village™ Up to 13% increase in performance in Resident Evil Village @ 4K MAX settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 21.5.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.4.1. RS-362

Metro Exodus PC Enhanced Edition™

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.5.1 also introduces fixes for multiple issues, which you can find detailed in full below.

Fixed Issues Disco Elysium™ may experience texture flickering on trees with Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Performance metrics may incorrectly report temperatures on Ryzen™ 5 1600 series processors.

Lower than expected performance may be experienced at 4K resolutions on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products in some Payday 2™ missions.

Moonlight Blade™ may experience an application crash when entering a game with ray tracing enabled.

Green corruption may be observed in some video previews on the Radeon Software media pages or thumbnails.

Radeon Software hotkeys using the numpad may sometimes fail to correctly save or work after upgrading to a newer Radeon Software version.

Radeon Software recording and media files may intermittently fail to detect and tag Rainbow Six Siege™ screenshots, replays, or recordings.

Added Radeon Software game detection for some recently added Xbox Game Pass games.

A list of known issues that haven't been fixed by the new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver has also been provided. You can check it out below.

Uninstalling or upgrading Radeon Software using the factory reset option may delete AMD chipset driver folders if they are stored in the same directory as the Radeon Software installation. Users who wish to perform a factory reset are recommended to use the AMD cleanup utility instead.

Resident Evil Village™ may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Radeon Software may experience a crash when Record & Stream tab is in use and a display is hot plugged.

Radeon FreeSync™ may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering. A system restart is a potential workaround if this is experienced.

Cyberpunk 2077™ may experience shadow corruption on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics when ray tracing is enabled.

The download or launch Ryzen Master buttons in Radeon Software may intermittently disappear or may fail to initialize Ryzen Master.

If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

DOTA®2 may experience flickering and corruption on Ryzen TM Mobile 5000 series.

Mobile 5000 series. FPS logging may log incorrectly or fail to log on RyzenTM Mobile 4000 series and RyzenTM Mobile 5000 series.

The AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.5.1 can be downloaded from AMD's Official Website.