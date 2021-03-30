AMD Radeon Adrenalin Driver 21.3.2 Introduces Support for Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination and More

A new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver is now live, introducing support for new titles and new bug fixes.

The 21.3.2 driver introduces support for the soon to be released Outriders, Evil Genius 2: World Domination, and DIRT 5 Update 4.0.

Outriders™

Evil Genius 2: World Domination™

DIRT 5™ Update 4.0 DirectX® Raytracing



The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver also introduces a few bug fixes, which you can find detailed in full below.

Radeon RX 6700 series graphics products may report incorrect core clock values in performance tuning and/or the system graphics hardware information tab.

Shadows may exhibit corruption in Insurgency: Sandstorm™ on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

On a limited number of displays, the preferred desktop resolution in Windows® may change when the display is power cycled.

The start and cancel buttons in the performance tuning stress test may disappear when Radeon Software is resized to be small.

A black screen may occur on a limited number of displays when Radeon FreeSync is enabled and playing a game set to use borderless fullscreen on Radeon RX 6000 series graphics products.

Some known issues, listed below, are still not fixed by the AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver 21.3.2

Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

Enabling vsync in Rocket League and setting the game to use borderless fullscreen may cause stuttering or ghosting.

Radeon RX 400 and 500 series graphics products may experience a TDR during extended periods of video playback.

Brightness flickering may intermittently occur in some games or applications when Radeon™ FreeSync is enabled, and the game is set to use borderless fullscreen.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

The new AMD Radeon Adrenalin driver can be downloaded from AMD's Official Website.