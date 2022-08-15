AMD Moves Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPU Launch To 27th September, Same Day As Intel’s 13th Gen Raptor Lake Unveil

AMD seems to have moved its original 15th September launch plans for Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs & the AM5 platform to late September. We have just got confirmation from our sources that AMD will be releasing its next-gen CPUs in Late September for sales.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs & AM5 Platform Pushed Back To 27th September, The Same Day As Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake Unveil

Earlier this month, we reported that AMD was going to host an event in late August where they will announce all the details such as specs and prices for their next-gen Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs and the respective AM5 platform. The company had also planned to open up sales just two weeks later on the 15th of September. But it looks like AMD has decided to halt the sales a bit and position the real launch next to Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs on the 27th of September.

Intel is expected to host its "Innovation" event on the 27th of September where the company will unveil its latest desktop processors codenamed Raptor Lake. The CPUs won't be available until October however, AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be ready for the mass consumer market. This may seem like AMD being very confident to launch their chips right when their competitor announces their next-gen parts. At the same time, online retailers have started listing down several AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs along with preliminary prices such as the:

Ryzen 9 7950X (16 Core / 32 Thread)

Ryzen 9 7900X (12 Core / 24 Thread)

Ryzen 7 7700X (8 Core / 16 Thread)

Ryzen 5 7600X (6 Core / 12 Thread)

AMD's first wave of 600-series motherboards would focus on the higher-end X670E & X670 designs followed by B650E & B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature a brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (Single-Threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over the Zen 3 cores.

Additionally, AMD is going bonkers with the clock speeds on their next-gen CPUs with up to 5.7 GHz boost clocks, 170W TDPs and 230W PPT. Plus, the platform itself will be outfitted with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots, Gen 5.0 M.2 support, DDR5 memory support (EXPO), and a new SAS (Smart Access Storage) Firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.

AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 ~5.5 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 105-170W ~$700 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 ~5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$400 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$300 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 ~5.2 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65-125W ~$200 US