AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” Desktop CPUs & X670 Motherboards Launch on 15th September, Announcement on 29th August

While AMD confirmed that it will be officially launching its Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs this quarter, we have managed to get the final announcement, review and launch dates from our own sources which confirm that the official retail launch for the Zen 4 CPU family & X670 motherboards will take place in September.
AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPUs & X670 Motherboards Officially Launching On 15th September
Based on the information we have, it looks like AMD will be hosting a product announcement event later this month which will focus on the specifications and prices of its Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" lineup and will also allow motherboard manufacturers to reveal the preliminary prices of their boards. As far as this event is concerned, it will take place on 29th August but you won't get to purchase Ryzen 7000 CPUs until two weeks later.
The embargo on the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs & X670 motherboards reviews will lift two weeks later on 13th September followed by a full retail launch for the said products on 15th of September. To sum up the dates:
- Product announcement: August 29, 2022 at 8:00PM ET / August 30, 2022 at 2:00AM CET / 8:00AM TW
- Press embargo: September 13, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW
- Sales embargo: September 15, 2022 at 9AM ET / 3PM CET / 9PM TW
Based on a previous leak from AMD themselves, it looks like there will be four SKUs on offer at the start which would include:
- AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
- AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:
|CPU Name
|Architecture
|Process Node
|Cores / Threads
|Core Clock (SC Max)
|Cache
|TDP
|Price
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|16/32
|~5.5 GHz
|80 MB (64+16)
|105-170W
|~$700 US
|AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|12/24
|~5.4 GHz
|76 MB (64+12)
|105-170W
|~$600 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7800X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|~5.3 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|65-125W
|~$400 US
|AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|8/16
|~5.3 GHz
|40 MB (32+8)
|65-125W
|~$300 US
|AMD Ryzen 5 7600X
|Zen 4
|5nm
|6/12
|~5.2 GHz
|38 MB (32+6)
|65-125W
|~$200 US
AMD's first wave of 600-series motherboards would focus on the higher-end X670E & X670 designs followed by B650E & B650 products a few weeks later (around October/November). The new CPUs will feature a brand new Zen 4 core architecture which is expected to deliver up to 8% IPC, >15% ST (Single-Threaded), and >35% MT (Multi-Threaded) performance improvement over the Zen 3 cores. Additionally, AMD is going bonkers with the clock speeds on their next-gen CPUs with up to 5.8 GHz frequency limits, 170W TDPs and 230W PPT. Plus, the platform itself will be outfitted with the latest technologies such as PCIe Gen 5.0 slots, Gen 5.0 M.2 support, DDR5 memory support (EXPO), and a new SAS (Smart Access Storage) Firmware suite that runs on the DirectStorage API framework.
AMD Ryzen 'Zen 4' Desktop CPU Expected Features:
- Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads
- Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps
- Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)
- Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD
- 25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3
- >35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3
- 8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3
- Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket
- New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards
- Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support
- Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds
- 28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)
- 105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)
You can find the full details of AMD's next-gen Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs and the respective 600-series motherboards in our full roundup of the next-gen family here.
AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:
|AMD CPU Family
|Codename
|Processor Process
|Processors Cores/Threads (Max)
|TDPs (Max)
|Platform
|Platform Chipset
|Memory Support
|PCIe Support
|Launch
|Ryzen 1000
|Summit Ridge
|14nm (Zen 1)
|8/16
|95W
|AM4
|300-Series
|DDR4-2677
|Gen 3.0
|2017
|Ryzen 2000
|Pinnacle Ridge
|12nm (Zen +)
|8/16
|105W
|AM4
|400-Series
|DDR4-2933
|Gen 3.0
|2018
|Ryzen 3000
|Matisse
|7nm (Zen 2)
|16/32
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2019
|Ryzen 5000
|Vermeer
|7nm (Zen 3)
|16/32
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2020
|Ryzen 5000 3D
|Warhol?
|7nm (Zen 3D)
|8/16
|105W
|AM4
|500-Series
|DDR4-3200
|Gen 4.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000
|Raphael
|5nm (Zen 4)
|16/32
|170W
|AM5
|600-Series
|DDR5-5200/5600?
|Gen 5.0
|2022
|Ryzen 7000 3D
|Raphael
|5nm (Zen 4)
|16/32?
|105-170W
|AM5
|600-Series
|DDR5-5200/5600?
|Gen 5.0
|2023
|Ryzen 8000
|Granite Ridge
|3nm (Zen 5)?
|TBA
|TBA
|AM5
|700-Series?
|DDR5-5600+
|Gen 5.0
|2024-2025?
