Menu
Company

AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Listed Online – Ryzen 9 7950X For $892 US, Ryzen 9 7900X For $608 US, Ryzen 7 7700X For $480 US, Ryzen 5 7600X For $330 US

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 14, 2022

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture have started appearing on online retailers. All four CPUs were listed at Canadian retailer, PC-Canada, with a preliminary price list.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs Show Up In Preliminary Price Listing - Flagship Ryzen 9 7950X Listed For $892 US

The prices were spotted by Momomo_US and list the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X in both Tray and No-Cooler SKUs. Following are the chips along with their preliminary prices by the retailer:

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
AMD Radeon RX 7000 & Ryzen 7000 “RDNA 3” GPU Codenames Detailed – Pink Sardine iGPU, Plum Bonito, Wheat Nas, Hotpink Bonefish dGPUs

These prices are definitely on the high side which is to be expected since we are looking at early listings but previous rumors have mentioned that while the 8 and 6-core models might end up cheaper than their predecessors, the high-core count variants within the Ryzen 9 lineup may cost higher.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Lineup Preliminary Listing By PC-Canada:

amd-ryzen-9-7950x-pc-canada-preliminary-cpu-listing
amd-ryzen-9-7900x-pc-canada-preliminary-cpu-listing
amd-ryzen-7-7700x-pc-canada-preliminary-cpu-listing
amd-ryzen-5-7600x-pc-canada-preliminary-cpu-listing
2 of 9

Comparing the prices to the existing processors from the same retailer, we can note that the Ryzen 9 7950X is priced $158 CAD higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 7900X is priced $13 CAD lower than the Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X is priced $216 CAD higher than the Ryzen 7 5700X while the Ryzen 5 7600X is priced at $15 CAD lower than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With that said, we should definitely wait for the final prices which only AMD knows right now but we can expect them to be finalized for full disclosure on the 29th of August.

So before getting into the core specifications, we have to point out that the AMD Zen 4 architecture brings with it a 8-10% IPC uplift but the majority of the performance benefit comes from the higher clock speeds and a higher TDP that is supplemented to each chip versus the prior generation. AMD has highlighted a >15% Single-Threaded, >35% Multi-Threaded and >25% Perf/Watt increases when comparing Zen 4 to Zen 3 cores.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs Including AVX-512 Benchmarks & AM5 Motherboards Get Improved Support In AIDA64

The CPUs will come with an optimized cache restructuring, featuring double the L2 cache (1 MB vs 512 KB), a shared L3 cache like the previous generation, support for DDR5 memory with EXPO (AMD's Extended Profiles For Memory Overclocking), PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card, and M.2 SSD support. So with all of that said, let's get on with the specifications.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
GPU Prices Continue To Crash – AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Now Selling For $699 US, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Starting at $869 US

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

We don't know the pricing or performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X yet but based on the clocks alone, it should be a worthy successor to the Ryzen 9 5950X and will easily be able to topple Intel's current Core i9-12900K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Next up, we have another AMD Ryzen 9 chip, the 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Now one interesting thing to mention is that there is so far no update by AMD on a Ryzen 7 7800X chip. It is likely that AMD wants to replace that part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that was the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the V-Cache parts have been confirmed for a late Q4 2022 launch by AMD themselves. Also, based on the segmentation alone, it looks like the Ryzen 7 7700X will be priced really well in the mainstream segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Last up, we have the most budget-tier chip (if you can call it that but the pricing won't be reflective of that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core & 4.4 GHz "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Spotted Running On Gigabyte's X670E AORUS Master Motherboard

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU NameArchitectureProcess NodeCores / ThreadsBase ClockBoost Clock (SC Max)CacheTDPPrices (TBD)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950XZen 45nm16/324.5 GHz5.7 GHz80 MB (64+16)170W>$799 US
AMD Ryzen 9 7900XZen 45nm12/244.7 GHz5.6 GHz76 MB (64+12)170W>$599 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7800XZen 45nm8/16TBDTBDTBDTBD>$449 US
AMD Ryzen 7 7700XZen 45nm8/164.5 GHz5.4 GHz40 MB (32+8)105W~$299 US
AMD Ryzen 5 7600XZen 45nm6/124.7 GHz5.3 GHz38 MB (32+6)105W>$229 US

The AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs are expected to launch on the 15th of September with a pre-launch announcement planned for the 29th of August where the final prices and specs are going to be disclosed. We already leaked the specs a few days ago so it looks like the main focus should be the performance figures and the value (prices) these chips have to offer.

Which AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs are you most interested in?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

Ryzen 9 5900x

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order