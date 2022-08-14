AMD Ryzen 7000 “Zen 4” CPUs Listed Online – Ryzen 9 7950X For $892 US, Ryzen 9 7900X For $608 US, Ryzen 7 7700X For $480 US, Ryzen 5 7600X For $330 US

AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture have started appearing on online retailers. All four CPUs were listed at Canadian retailer, PC-Canada, with a preliminary price list.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" CPUs Show Up In Preliminary Price Listing - Flagship Ryzen 9 7950X Listed For $892 US

The prices were spotted by Momomo_US and list the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and the Ryzen 5 7600X in both Tray and No-Cooler SKUs. Following are the chips along with their preliminary prices by the retailer:

These prices are definitely on the high side which is to be expected since we are looking at early listings but previous rumors have mentioned that while the 8 and 6-core models might end up cheaper than their predecessors, the high-core count variants within the Ryzen 9 lineup may cost higher.

AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPU Lineup Preliminary Listing By PC-Canada:

Comparing the prices to the existing processors from the same retailer, we can note that the Ryzen 9 7950X is priced $158 CAD higher than the Ryzen 9 5950X. The Ryzen 9 7900X is priced $13 CAD lower than the Ryzen 9 5900X, the Ryzen 7 7700X is priced $216 CAD higher than the Ryzen 7 5700X while the Ryzen 5 7600X is priced at $15 CAD lower than the Ryzen 5 5600X. With that said, we should definitely wait for the final prices which only AMD knows right now but we can expect them to be finalized for full disclosure on the 29th of August.

So before getting into the core specifications, we have to point out that the AMD Zen 4 architecture brings with it a 8-10% IPC uplift but the majority of the performance benefit comes from the higher clock speeds and a higher TDP that is supplemented to each chip versus the prior generation. AMD has highlighted a >15% Single-Threaded, >35% Multi-Threaded and >25% Perf/Watt increases when comparing Zen 4 to Zen 3 cores.

The CPUs will come with an optimized cache restructuring, featuring double the L2 cache (1 MB vs 512 KB), a shared L3 cache like the previous generation, support for DDR5 memory with EXPO (AMD's Extended Profiles For Memory Overclocking), PCIe Gen 5.0 graphics card, and M.2 SSD support. So with all of that said, let's get on with the specifications.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X 16 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Starting with the flagship of them all, we have the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X which retains its healthy 16 core and 32 thread count from the previous two generations. The CPU will feature an impressive base frequency of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7 GHz which should make it 200 MHz faster than Intel's Alder Lake Core i9-12900KS which has a boost frequency of 5.5 GHz on a single-core. It looks like AMD is extracting every ounce of Hertz that it could within that 170W TDP (230W PPT) for the Ryzen 9 chips. As for the cache, the CPU comes with 80 MB of that which includes 64 MB from L3 (32 MB per CCD) and 16 MB from L2 (1 MB per core).

We don't know the pricing or performance of the Ryzen 9 7950X yet but based on the clocks alone, it should be a worthy successor to the Ryzen 9 5950X and will easily be able to topple Intel's current Core i9-12900K CPU.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Next up, we have another AMD Ryzen 9 chip, the 7900X, which as the name suggests, would come equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads. The CPU comes with an even higher base clock of 4.7 GHz and a boost clock adjusted at 5.6 GHz across a single core. The CPU retains its 170W TDP and gets 76 MB of cache (64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2). The CPU will be positioned in the same ballpark as the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X but with performance that would shake the ground from below the Core i7-12700K.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X 8 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Moving over to the Ryzen 7 family, here we have the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an 8-core and 16-thread part. AMD positions this as the sweet spot for gamers and as such, the CPU will feature base clock of 4.5 GHz and a boost clock of 5.4 GHz but at a lower 105W TDP (142W PPT). The CPU will get a 40 MB cache pool which consists of 32 MB L3 from the singular CCD &8 MB L2 from the Zen 4 cores.

Now one interesting thing to mention is that there is so far no update by AMD on a Ryzen 7 7800X chip. It is likely that AMD wants to replace that part with a successor to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with Zen 4 cores (3D V-Cache). If that was the case, we can expect an update later this year to the CPU lineup since the V-Cache parts have been confirmed for a late Q4 2022 launch by AMD themselves. Also, based on the segmentation alone, it looks like the Ryzen 7 7700X will be priced really well in the mainstream segment.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core "Zen 4" Desktop CPU

Last up, we have the most budget-tier chip (if you can call it that but the pricing won't be reflective of that), the Ryzen 5 7600X. This will be a 6-core and a 12-thread part that features a high 4.7 GHz base clock and a 5.3 GHz single-core boost frequency. The CPU will also run at a 105W TDP (142W PPT) which is much higher than its 65W predecessor though once again, that's the sacrifice you've to pay to achieve the faster clock speeds. The CPU will carry 38 MB of cache that comes from 32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2 on the die.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Base Clock Boost Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Prices (TBD) AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 170W >$799 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 4.7 GHz 5.6 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 170W >$599 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 TBD TBD TBD TBD >$449 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 105W ~$299 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 4.7 GHz 5.3 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 105W >$229 US

The AMD Ryzen 7000 "Zen 4" Desktop CPUs are expected to launch on the 15th of September with a pre-launch announcement planned for the 29th of August where the final prices and specs are going to be disclosed. We already leaked the specs a few days ago so it looks like the main focus should be the performance figures and the value (prices) these chips have to offer.

