G.Skill Readies DDR5-6000 CL30 16 GB Trident Z5 Memory Modules With EXPO Support For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 12, 2022
Premium memory manufacturer, G.Skill, will be offering a brand new DDR5 spec under its Trident Z5 family for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs with EXPO support. Based on the information we have got, it's looking like the memory module manufacturer will be offering its lowest latency kit in the 6 Gbps transfer rate range for Zen 4 chips.

G.Skill Readies AMD Ryzen 7000 "EXPO" Memory Rated at DDR5-6000, CL30 & 16 GB Per DIMM Flavors

The specific memory kit from G.Skill is the "F5-6000J3038F16G" and judging from its name, it is a single-stick memory module that operates at DDR5-6000 transfer rates and has timings rated at CL30-38-38-96. For comparison, the lowest latency kit you can get with XMP support for the Intel CPU platform is the "F5-6000J3040F16G" which is rated at the same DDR5-6000 speeds but slightly higher timings of CL-30-40-40-96. Both memory modules are expected to be rated at 1.35-1.45V.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
XMG Releases Its Fully Decked Out NEO 17 & NEO 15 Laptops With AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU, RTX 3080 Ti GPU & Liquid Cooling Support

The G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory modules will feature AMD's EXPO (Extended Profiles For Ryzen Overclocking) support and will be compatible with AMD's X670E, X670, and B650(E) series boards. It can also be confirmed that these modules will feature SK Hynix's DDR5 DRAM ICs & will also get the same PMIC (Power Management IC) controller as the rest of the DDR5 modules since that's a JEDEC spec.

G.Skill Readies DDR5-6000 CL30 16 GB Trident Z5 Memory Modules With EXPO Support For AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs 2

Just a few days ago, we reported that DDR5-6000 will be the sweet spot for AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs based on the Zen 4 core architecture using the EXPO technology. The DDR5-6000 memory kits that are optimized with EXPO support will offer the best performance with the lowest latency in a 1:1 FCLK (3 GHz). However, for those who want to benefit from higher bandwidth, there will be faster DDR5 DIMM offerings and we have seen speeds of up to DDR5-6400 which we have been told is a very entry-level push-up from where the overclocking speeds are actually going to end up.

In addition to the DDR5 & EXPO support, we have also come to know that AMD's board partners will initially offer their motherboards with AGESA v1.0.0.1 Patch (D-G) however, a more refined AGESA firmware known as v1.0.0.2 will be available just a few weeks later. Reviewers will mostly have to test their samples on the 1.0.0.1 version so it would be wise to give the testing a second go once more optimized BIOS's are out in the following months after launch.

There have been reports that overclockers will be pushing some extreme LN2 overclocks with the Zen 4 chips once they launch next month so stay tuned for more information. AMD plans to do a full reveal of the processor lineup followed by the launch on the 15th of September.

