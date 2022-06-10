  ⋮  

AMD Financial Analyst Day Recap: All The CPU & GPU Roadmaps Ft. Zen 5, RDNA 3, CDNA 4 & Respective Product Families

By Hassan Mujtaba
Yesterday, during its Financial Analyst Day, AMD unveiled its brand new CPU & GPU roadmaps, offering a diverse range of next-generation product families. All of the information provided by AMD did seem a bit overwhelming considering the number of products announced so we will try our best to offer a general overview of everything that's coming between 2022-2024.

AMD 2022-2024 CPU & GPU Roadmap & Product Families Recap From Financial Analyst Day 2022

Once again, this is just a general overview of what was announced and if you are looking for more detailed information, you can always head over to the linked articles for each product family that's of interest to you.

AMD Phoenix Point 4nm APU With Zen 4 & RDNA 3 In 2023, Strix Point APUs With Zen 5 & RDNA 3+ In 2024 For Laptops

AMD CPU Core Roadmap

Starting with the CPU roadmap, AMD confirmed that its next-generation Zen lineup will feature 5nm, 4nm, and 3nm CPUs through 2022-2024. Starting right off the bat with Zen 4 which will be launching later this year on the 5nm process node, AMD will also offer Zen 4 3D V-Cache chips in 2023 on the same 5nm process node, and then Zen 4C which will utilize an optimized 4nm node, also in 2023.

AMD Financial Analyst Day Recap: All The CPU & GPU Roadmaps Ft. Zen 5, RDNA 3, CDNA 4 & Respective Product Families 2

AMD's Zen 4 will be followed by Zen 5 in 2024 which will also come in 3D V-Cache flavors and will be utilize a 4nm process node while the Compute-Optimized, Zen 5C, will leverage from the more advanced 3nm process node. Following is the full list of Zen CPU cores confirmed by the red team:

  • Zen 4 - 5nm (2022)
  • Zen 4 V-Cache 5nm (2023)
  • Zen 4C - 4nm (2023)
  • Zen 5 - 4nm (2024)
  • Zen 5 V-Cache - 4nm (2024+)
  • Zen 5C - 3nm - (2024+)

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap:

Zen ArchitectureZen 1Zen+Zen 2Zen 3Zen 3+Zen 4Zen 5Zen 6
Process Node14nm12nm7nm7nm6nm?5nm/4nm4nm/3nmTBA
ServerEPYC Naples (1st Gen)N/AEPYC Rome (2nd Gen)EPYC Milan (3rd Gen)N/AEPYC Genoa (4th Gen)
EPYC Genoa-X (4th Gen)
EPYC Siena (4th Gen)
EPYC Bergamo (5th Gen?)		EPYC Turin (6th Gen)EPYC Venice (7th Gen)
High-End DesktopRyzen Threadripper 1000 (White Haven)Ryzen Threadripper 2000 (Coflax)Ryzen Threadripper 3000 (Castle Peak)Ryzen Threadripper 5000 (Chagal)N/ARyzen Threadripper 7000 (TBA)TBATBA
Mainstream Desktop CPUsRyzen 1000 (Summit Ridge)Ryzen 2000 (Pinnacle Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Matisse)Ryzen 5000 (Vermeer)Ryzen 6000 (Warhol / Cancelled)Ryzen 7000 (Raphael)Ryzen 8000 (Granite Ridge)TBA
Mainstream Desktop . Notebook APURyzen 2000 (Raven Ridge)Ryzen 3000 (Picasso)Ryzen 4000 (Renoir)
Ryzen 5000 (Lucienne)		Ryzen 5000 (Cezanne)
Ryzen 6000 (Barcelo)		Ryzen 6000 (Rembrandt)Ryzen 7000 (Phoenix)Ryzen 8000 (Strix Point)TBA
Low-Power MobileN/AN/ARyzen 5000 (Van Gogh)
Ryzen 6000 (Dragon Crest)		TBATBATBATBATBA
AMD Desktop 'Ryzen' CPU Roadmap

Next up, we have the AMD Desktop CPU roadmap which will feature three Zen 4 products within the Ryzen 7000 series. The first one is the Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' CPU lineup launching in late 2022 with the Zen 4 cores. This will be followed by the Ryzen 7000 'Raphael-X' chips in 2023 and there is also going to be a Ryzen Threadripper 7000 CPU family based on the same Zen 4 cores. All of these Ryzen families will be based on a 5nm process node.AMD Financial Analyst Day Recap: All The CPU & GPU Roadmaps Ft. Zen 5, RDNA 3, CDNA 4 & Respective Product Families 3

The follow-up to Raphael will come in the form of Granite Ridge in 2024 and will be based on the 4nm Zen 5 cores. AMD has only confirmed the standard Zen 5 parts and no V-Cache flavor is listed on the roadmap however, that isn't the case on the server roadmap. Following is the list of desktop CPUs confirmed by AMD:

AMD Confirms Ryzen Threadripper 7000 HEDT CPUs With Zen 4 Core Architecture In 2023

  • Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' (Zen 4) - 2022
  • Ryzen 7000X 'Raphael-X' (Zen 4 V-Cache) - 2023
  • Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Zen 4) - 2023
  • Ryzen 8000 'Granite Ridge' (Zen 5) - 2024

AMD Mainstream Desktop CPU Generations Comparison:

AMD CPU FamilyCodenameProcessor ProcessProcessors Cores/Threads (Max)TDPs (Max)PlatformPlatform ChipsetMemory SupportPCIe SupportLaunch
Ryzen 1000Summit Ridge14nm (Zen 1)8/1695WAM4300-SeriesDDR4-2677Gen 3.02017
Ryzen 2000Pinnacle Ridge12nm (Zen +)8/16105WAM4400-SeriesDDR4-2933Gen 3.02018
Ryzen 3000Matisse7nm (Zen 2)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02019
Ryzen 5000Vermeer7nm (Zen 3)16/32105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02020
Ryzen 5000 3DWarhol?7nm (Zen 3D)8/16105WAM4500-SeriesDDR4-3200Gen 4.02022
Ryzen 7000Raphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200/5600?Gen 5.02022
Ryzen 7000 3DRaphael5nm (Zen 4)16/32?105-170WAM5600-SeriesDDR5-5200/5600?Gen 5.02023
Ryzen 8000Granite Ridge3nm (Zen 5)?TBATBAAM5700-Series?DDR5-5600+Gen 5.02024-2025?
AMD Server 'EPYC' CPU Roadmap

The AMD EPYC CPU roadmap is a major deal and it looks like the 4th Gen EPYC CPU lineup will include a diverse portfolio with Zen 4, Zen 4 V-Cache, and Zen 4C chips. The AMD Genoa chips launch first in Q4 2022 on the Zen 4 5nm core followed by Bergamo in 2023 with Zen 4C (4nm), Genoa-X in 2023 with Zen 4 V-Cache (5nm), and Siena in 2023 with Zen 4 cores too.

AMD Financial Analyst Day Recap: All The CPU & GPU Roadmaps Ft. Zen 5, RDNA 3, CDNA 4 & Respective Product Families 4

The follow-up to 4th Gen EPYC will launch in 2024 in the form of EPYC Turin which will utilize the 4nm Zen 5 core architecture. Following is the full list of EPYC CPUs confirmed by AMD:

  • EPYC Genoa 'Zen 4' - 2022
  • EPYC Bergamo 'Zen 4C' - 2023
  • EPYC Genoa-X 'Zen 4 V-Cache' - 2023
  • EPYC Siena - 'Zen 4' - 2023
  • EPYC Turin - 'Zen 5' - 2024

AMD EPYC CPU Families:

Family NameAMD EPYC VeniceAMD EPYC TurinAMD EPYC SienaAMD EPYC BergamoAMD EPYC Genoa-XAMD EPYC GenoaAMD EPYC Milan-XAMD EPYC MilanAMD EPYC RomeAMD EPYC Naples
Family BrandingEPYC 7007?EPYC 7006?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7005?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7004?EPYC 7003X?EPYC 7003EPYC 7002EPYC 7001
Family Launch2025+2024-2025?20232023202320222022202120192017
CPU ArchitectureZen 6?Zen 5Zen 4Zen 4CZen 4 V-CacheZen 4Zen 3Zen 3Zen 2Zen 1
Process NodeTBD3nm TSMC?5nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC5nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC7nm TSMC14nm GloFo
Platform NameTBDSP5 / SP6SP6SP5SP5SP5SP3SP3SP3SP3
SocketTBDLGA 6096 (SP5)
LGA XXXX (SP6)		LGA 4844LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 6096LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094LGA 4094
Max Core Count384?25664128969664646432
Max Thread Count768?51212825619219212812812864
Max L3 CacheTBDTBD256 MB?TBD1152 MB?384 MB?768 MB?256 MB256 MB64 MB
Chiplet DesignTBDTBD8 CCD's (1CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD12 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's with 3D V-Cache (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (1 CCX per CCD) + 1 IOD8 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD) + 1 IOD4 CCD's (2 CCX's per CCD)
Memory SupportTBDDDR5-6000?DDR5-5200DDR5-5600?DDR5-5200DDR5-5200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-3200DDR4-2666
Memory ChannelsTBD12 Channel (SP5)
6-Channel (SP6)		6-Channel12 Channel12 Channel12 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel8 Channel
PCIe Gen SupportTBDTBD96 Gen 5160 Gen 5160 Gen 5160 Gen 5128 Gen 4128 Gen 4128 Gen 464 Gen 3
TDP RangeTBD480W (cTDP 600W)70-225W320W (cTDP 400W)200W (cTDP 400W)200W (cTDP 400W)280W280W280W200W
AMD Notebook 'Ryzen' CPU Roadmap

On the notebook front, AMD confirmed that they will have Phoenix Point with Zen 4 and RDNA 3 core IPs on the 4nm node by 2023 and the follow-up to that will be called Strix Point which will be utilizing Zen 5 and RDNA 3+ IPs on an advanced process node by 2024. The Phoenix Point family will fall under the Ryzen 7000 Notebook lineup while Strix Point will fall under the Ryzen 8000 CPU lineup. Both will be utilizing a chiplet-based design.

  • Ryzen 7000 'Phoenix Point' (Zen 4+RDNA 3 on 4nm) - 2023
  • Ryzen 8000 'Strix Point' (Zen 5+RDNA 3+ on 3nm?) - 2024
AMD Gaming 'Radeon' GPU Roadmap

Shifting gears to AMD's GPU roadmap, David Wang and his team at the Radeon segment unveiled RDNA 3 'Navi 3x' GPUs based on 5nm process nodes in 2022 followed by RDNA 4 'Navi 4x' GPUs on an advanced node by 2024.

  • Radeon RX 7000 'RDNA 3' 5nm GPUs - 2022
  • Radeon RX 8000 'RDNA 4' 3nm GPUs - 2024?

AMD RDNA Generational GPU Lineup

Radeon LineupRadeon RX 5000Radeon RX 6000Radeon RX 7000Radeon RX 8000
GPU ArchitectureRDNA 1RDNA 2RDNA 3 / RDNA 2RDNA 4
Process Node7nm7nm5nm/6nm?5nm/3nm?
GPU FamilyNavi 1XNavi 2XNavi 3XNavi 4X
Flagship GPUN/ANavi 21 (5120 SPs)Navi 31 (15360 SPs)Navi 41
High-End GPUNavi 10 (2560 SPs)Navi 22 (2560 SPs)Navi 32 (10240 SPs)Navi 42
Mid-Tier GPUNavi 12 (2560 SPs)Navi 23 (2048 SPs)Navi 33 (5120 SPs)Navi 43
Entry-Tier GPUNavi 14 (1536 SPs)Navi 24 (1024 SPs)Navi 34 (2560 SPs)Navi 44
AMD Server 'Instinct' GPU Roadmap

Lastly, we have the server GPU roadmap which starting with CDNA 3 architecture will no longer technically be a GPU-only design but shift to an APU-styled architecture. The Instinct MI300 will be the only family in the CDNA 3 lineup based on the 5nm process node and utilizing multiple CDNA 3 configurations with Zen 4 cores. The family will be launching next year in 2023.

That's a wrap for the roadmaps, let us know your thoughts in the comments for AMD's next-gen CPU and GPU product portfolio.

