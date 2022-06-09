AMD Next-Gen RDNA 3 ‘Radeon RX 7000’ Brings More Than 50% Performance Per Watt Over RDNA 2, 5nm Advanced Chiplet Packaging With Next-Gen Infinity Cache
AMD has confirmed the first key details of its next-generation RDNA 3 'Radeon RX' GPUs which will be coming this year with a 50% performance per watt uplift.
AMD RDNA 3 'Radeon RX 7000' GPUs To Deliver Massive >50% Performance Per Watt Uplift With New 5nm Chiplet & Infinity Cache Architecture
AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs.
In the information published by AMD, the company highlighted a few key features of its RDNA 3 GPUs that will power the next generation of Radeon RX graphics cards. The RDNA 3 GPU will be based on a 5nm process node and utilize an advanced chiplet packaging that delivers increased performance per watt. Furthermore, the GPU will house a range of new technologies such as a brand new and rearchitected Compute Unit, an optimized graphics pipeline and the next-gen of Infinity Cache.
AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)
|GPU Name
|Navi 21
|Navi 33
|Navi 32
|Navi 31
|GPU Process
|7nm
|6nm
|5nm/6nm
|5nm/6nm
|GPU Package
|Monolithic
|Monolithic
|MCM
|MCM
|Shader Engines
|4
|2
|4
|6
|GPU WGPs
|40
|20-16
|40-32
|60-48
|SPs Per WGP
|128
|256
|256
|256
|Compute Units (Per Die)
|80
|40-32
|160 -128 (Total)
|240-192 (Total)
|Cores (Per Die)
|5120
|5120-4096
|5120-4096
|7689-6144
|Cores (Total)
|5120
|5120
|10240-8192
|15360-12288
|Memory Bus
|256-bit
|128-bit
|256-bit
|384-bit
|Memory Type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory Capacity
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 8 GB
|Up To 16 GB
|Up To 24 GB
|Infinity Cache
|128 MB
|128-256 MB
|384 MB
|512 MB
|Flagship SKU
|Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|Radeon RX 7700 XT?
|Radeon RX 7800 XT?
|Radeon RX 7900 XT?
|TBP
|330W
|~200W
|~300W
|~400W
|Launch
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?
|Q4 2022?