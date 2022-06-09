  ⋮  

AMD Next-Gen RDNA 3 ‘Radeon RX 7000’ Brings More Than 50% Performance Per Watt Over RDNA 2, 5nm Advanced Chiplet Packaging With Next-Gen Infinity Cache

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit

AMD has confirmed the first key details of its next-generation RDNA 3 'Radeon RX' GPUs which will be coming this year with a 50% performance per watt uplift.

AMD RDNA 3 'Radeon RX 7000' GPUs To Deliver Massive >50% Performance Per Watt Uplift With New 5nm Chiplet & Infinity Cache Architecture

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs.

Fort Solis Is a Thriller Action Game Set on Mars Featuring Troy Baker

In the information published by AMD, the company highlighted a few key features of its RDNA 3 GPUs that will power the next generation of Radeon RX graphics cards. The RDNA 3 GPU will be based on a 5nm process node and utilize an advanced chiplet packaging that delivers increased performance per watt. Furthermore, the GPU will house a range of new technologies such as a brand new and rearchitected Compute Unit, an optimized graphics pipeline and the next-gen of Infinity Cache.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)

GPU NameNavi 21Navi 33Navi 32Navi 31
GPU Process7nm6nm5nm/6nm5nm/6nm
GPU PackageMonolithicMonolithicMCMMCM
Shader Engines4246
GPU WGPs4020-1640-3260-48
SPs Per WGP128256256256
Compute Units (Per Die) 8040-32160 -128 (Total)240-192 (Total)
Cores (Per Die)51205120-40965120-40967689-6144
Cores (Total)5120512010240-819215360-12288
Memory Bus256-bit128-bit256-bit384-bit
Memory TypeGDDR6GDDR6GDDR6GDDR6
Memory CapacityUp To 16 GBUp To 8 GBUp To 16 GBUp To 24 GB
Infinity Cache128 MB128-256 MB384 MB512 MB
Flagship SKURadeon RX 6900 XTXRadeon RX 7700 XT?Radeon RX 7800 XT?Radeon RX 7900 XT?
TBP330W~200W~300W~400W
LaunchQ4 2020Q4 2022?Q4 2022?Q4 2022?
Submit

Related