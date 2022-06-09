AMD Next-Gen RDNA 3 ‘Radeon RX 7000’ Brings More Than 50% Performance Per Watt Over RDNA 2, 5nm Advanced Chiplet Packaging With Next-Gen Infinity Cache

AMD has confirmed the first key details of its next-generation RDNA 3 'Radeon RX' GPUs which will be coming this year with a 50% performance per watt uplift.

AMD RDNA 3 'Radeon RX 7000' GPUs To Deliver Massive >50% Performance Per Watt Uplift With New 5nm Chiplet & Infinity Cache Architecture

AMD confirmed that its RDNA 3 GPUs will be coming later this year with a huge performance uplift. The company's Senior Vice President of Engineering, Radeon Technologies Group, David Wang, said that the next-gen GPUs for Radeon RX 7000 series will offer over 50% performance per watt uplift vs the existing RDNA 2 GPUs.

In the information published by AMD, the company highlighted a few key features of its RDNA 3 GPUs that will power the next generation of Radeon RX graphics cards. The RDNA 3 GPU will be based on a 5nm process node and utilize an advanced chiplet packaging that delivers increased performance per watt. Furthermore, the GPU will house a range of new technologies such as a brand new and rearchitected Compute Unit, an optimized graphics pipeline and the next-gen of Infinity Cache.

AMD RDNA 3 Navi 3X GPU Configurations (Preliminary)