AMD 2022-2024 GPU Roadmap Confirms Next-Gen RDNA 4 ‘Radeon RX 8000’ GPUs & CDNA 3 ‘Instinct MI300’ APUs By 2024

AMD 2022-2024 GPU Roadmap Confirms RDNA 3 For Gaming 'Radeon RX 8000' and CDNA 4 For 'Instinct MI300' Chips

While AMD has revealed the first details of its next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs, they also revealed the generation of gaming GPUs that comes after that, and surprise surprise, it's called RDNA 4. The new Navi 4x lineup is expected to launch in 2024 and will be based on an advanced process node. For its CPU lineup, AMD has announced both 4nm and 3nm so it could be any one of those nodes but I would place my bets on the 4nm node due to its maturity and the fact that it also matches the naming scheme which will make for some good marketing. AMD didn't share any numbers but we at least know that RDNA 4 is a real thing and comes after RDNA 3.

David Wang also announced the Compute GPU roadmap which includes Instinct-class chips for the AI and Data Center segment. It can now be confirmed that AMD is indeed working on a multi-chip & multi-IP Instinct accelerator which not only features the next-generation of CDNA 3 cores but also is equipped with the next-generation Zen CPU cores. The Instinct MI300 GPU (Technically an APU) is scheduled to launch by 2023.

Coming to the details, AMD will be utilizing the 5nm process node for its Instinct MI300 'CDNA 3' GPUs. The chip will be outfitted with the next generation of Infinity Cache and feature the 4th Gen Infinity architecture which enables CXL 3.0 ecosystem support. The Instinct MI300 accelerator will rock a unified memory APU architecture and new Math Formats, allowing for a 5x performance per watt uplift over CDNA 2 which is massive.







The CDNA 3 GPU's UMAA will connect the CPU and GPU to a unified HBM memory package, eliminating redundant memory copies while delivering low TCO.