AMD Phoenix Point 4nm APU With Zen 4 & RDNA 3 In 2023, Strix Point APUs With Zen 5 & RDNA 3+ In 2024 For Laptops

AMD 4nm Phoenix Point APUs With Zen 4 & RDNA 3 In 2023, Strix Point With Zen 5 & RDNA 3+ Cores In 2024 For Laptops

AMD confirmed that its Phoenix Point and Strix Point APUs will be powering the next-gen laptops with a diverse portfolio of core IPs. The Phoenix Point APUs will utilize a combination of Zen 4 CPU and RDNA 3 GPU cores on the 4nm process node while Strix Point APUs will utilize a combination of Zen 5 CPU and RDNA 3+ GPU cores on an advanced process node (most probably 3nm).

AMD Zen 4 & RDNA 3 Powered Phoenix Point 4nm APUs For Thin & Light Gaming Laptops in 2023

AMD confirmed its Phoenix Point APU lineup which will utilize both Zen 4 and RDNA 3 cores. The new Phoenix APUs will carry LPDDR5 and PCIe 5 support and come in SKUs ranging from 35W to 45W. The lineup is also expected to launch in 2023 and most possibly at CES 2023. AMD has also pointed out that the laptop parts may include memory technologies aside from LPDDR5 and DDR5.

Based on earlier specs, it looks like the Phoenix Ryzen 7000 APUs might still carry up to 8 cores and 16 threads with higher core counts exclusive to Dragon Range chips. However, Phoenix APUs will carry a higher CU count for the graphics core, uplifting the performance by a huge margin over any thing that the competition might have to offer. For more high-end performance, laptops will get the Dragon Range Ryzen 7000 lineup which offers up to 16 Zen 4 cores.

AMD Zen 5 & RDNA 3+ Powered Strix Point 5nm APUs For Laptops in 2024

AMD's Strix Point Ryzen APUs are said to offer a hybrid architecture that is made by combining two Zen core IPs. The main cores would be based on the Zen 5 architecture & the rest of the cores will rely on the Zen 4 architecture. The Zen 4 architecture is planned for launch sometime in 2022 while these APUs are expected to debut around 2024.

It is stated that both Zen 5 and Zen 4 cores for Strix Point APUs will be based on the 3nm process node. What's interesting is that Zen 4 is initially fabricated on the 5nm process node so we might be looking at an enhanced version of the architecture. The little Zen 4 cores are said to be called Zen 4D. The AMD Strix Point Ryzen APUs are expected to feature 8 large Zen 5 cores and 4 smaller cores

There's also a new L4 cache system to be incorporated on AMD Strix Point APUs which is going to work as a system-level cache. The rumor states that the hybrid approach could only be a mobile-specific launch while desktop chips will rely on the same monolithic design. It will be really interesting to see whether AMD uses its X3D packaging technology for Strix Point APUs as it does sound like the next logical path in the development of MCM APUs.

So far, AMD APUs have been offering a monolithic design with all IPs (CPU/GPU/IO) onboard the same die. Technologies such as Infinity Cache and GPU IPs such as RDNA 3+ are also expected to debut with Strix Point Ryzen APUs. Once again, this is all just a rumor but we can definitely expect lots of interesting developments in the APU segment in the years to come.

