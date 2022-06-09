AMD Confirms Zen 4, Zen 4 V-Cache, Zen 4C in 2022-2023, Zen 5, Zen 5 V-Cache, Zen 5C CPUs in 2024 & Beyond

During its Financial Analyst Day 2022, AMD confirmed its next-gen Zen 4 and Zen 5 variants with the latest CPU roadmap.

AMD Confirms Zen 4 in 5nm/4nm For 2022-2023, Zen 5 in 4nm/3nm in 2024 & Beyond With Latest CPU Roadmap

The latest AMD 2022-2024 CPU roadmap not just confirms the Zen 4 and Zen 5 chips but also their subsequent variants which include the 'C' and 'V-Cache' CPU offerings. In total, Zen 4 and Zen 5 will come in three flavors, the standard Zen 4/5, the Compute-focused Zen 4C/5C, and then the V-Cache variants which include Zen 4 V-Cache and Zen 5 V-Cache.

AMD also confirmed that the AMD Zen 4 will utilize both 5nm and 4nm process nodes while Zen 5 will feature both 4nm and 3nm process nodes. So it looks like the latter variants such as Zen 4C & Zen 5C will utilize the more advanced nodes.

Mark Papermaster also confirmed some key details for the Zen 4 CPUs. We finally have an IPC figure for the Zen 4 core architecture based on the 5nm process node. AMD is targeting an 8-10 percent increase over Zen 3 CPUs while offering over 15% single-threaded performance gains. AMD's focus on memory bandwidth is also crucial which will see a 125% increase per core with next-generation DDR5 memory standards. Some of the key features highlighted for Zen 4 CPUs include:

Significant generational performance per watt and frequency improvement

8-10% instructions per clock increase

15% single thread performance gain

Up to 125% memory bandwidth per core

ISA extension for AI and AVX-512

AMD Zen 5 in 2024, Featuring V-Cache & Compute Variants With Brand New Microarchitecture

Moving over to Zen 5, AMD confirmed that the new architecture will launch in 2024 which confirms previous rumors. The Zen 5 CPUs will come in the three aforementioned flavors and the chip itself is designed from the ground up with a completely brand new microarchitecture that focuses on delivering enhanced performance and efficiency, a re-pipelined front end, and wide issue along with Integrated AI and machine learning optimization. Some of the key features of Zen 5 CPUs include:

Enhanced performance and efficiency

Re-pipelined front end and wide issue

Integrated AI and Machine Learning optimizations

AMD also announced its 4th Generation Infinity architecture which enables the company to integrate both 2.5D and 3D chiplets in a unified system, a unified coherent shared memory & extensions for Xilinx, and 3rd part IPs. The new architecture will utilize the brand new CXL 2.0 standard for disaggregation. It also allows for extensible architecture for CXL 3.0 and UCIE standards.

AMD Zen CPU / APU Roadmap: