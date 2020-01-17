It looks like AMD has decided to counter-attack NVIDIA's recent price drop of the RTX 2060 by offering faster clock speeds on their Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card. Yesterday, NVIDIA's RTX 2060 got a price drop to $299 US, making it a surprisingly better deal than the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT but AMD has a few tricks up their sleeves to counter that.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Custom Models To Recieve Faster Factory-Shipped Clocks on Launch To Counter NVIDIA's RTX 2060

The mainstream $250-$300 US got superheated this month when AMD unveiled their Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card but EVGA soon followed up with what for a while seemed to be their own answer to AMD's RX 5600 XT series, the RTX 2060 KO edition graphics card. Starting at $279 US, the graphics card was placed right against AMD's latest Navi offering but offered much more in terms of performance, features, and efficiency. We stated that this move couldn't be just from EVGA alone and other AIBs would soon follow suit which they did when yesterday, NVIDIA themselves announced the price cut of $299 US on their RTX 2060 graphics card.

Report: Intel CPU Supply Issues Will Likely Persist Through 2020

Now that NVIDIA has played their cards, its time for AMD to respond back and they are doing so by allowing their AIBs to ship the RX 5600 XT custom designs with faster clocks through new BIOS. The new BIOS will allow AIBs to offer consumers RX 5600 XT graphics cards with faster clocks than what was initially disclosed by AMD and their board partners. Specifications such as the core config and the memory remain the same at 2304 stream processors, 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM and a 192-bit bus but the clocks are getting a boost.

AMD Radeon RX 5000 '7nm Navi RDNA' GPU Lineup Specs:

Graphics Card Radeon RX 5700 XT 50th Anniversary Radeon RX 5700 XT Radeon RX 5700 Radeon RX 5600 XT Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Architecture 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) 7nm Navi (RDNA 1st Gen) Stream Processors 2560 SPs 2560 SPs 2304 SPs 2304 SPs 1408 SPs TMUs / ROPs 160 / 64 160 / 64 144 / 64 144 / 64 88 / 32 Base Clock 1680 MHz 1605 MHz 1465 MHz 1130 MHz 1670 MHz Boost Clock 1980 MHz 1905 MHz 1725 MHz 1560 MHz 1845 MHz Game Clock 1830 MHz 1755 MHz 1625 MHz 1375 MHz 1717 MHz Compute Power 10.14 TFLOPs 9.75 TFLOPs 7.95 TFLOPs 7.19 TFLOPs 5.19 TFLOPs VRAM 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 Bus Interface 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 288 GB/s 224 GB/s TBP 235W 225W 180W 150W 130W Price $449 US $399 US $349 US $279 US $169 US (4 GB)

$199 US (8 GB) Launch 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 7th July 2019 21st January, 2020 7th October 2019

Videocardz reports that one of AMD's AIB partners, Sapphire, has already put up new clock speeds for their RX 5600 XT PULSE graphics card which initially featured 1560 MHz (game) and a 1620 MHz boost clock but now features a 1615 MHz (game) and a 1750 MHz boost clock. The memory speed has also been pushed to 14 Gbps instead of 12 Gbps, bringing its total bandwidth on par with the RTX 2060 at 336 GB/s.

This all has led to a slight increase in power consumption of the card which is up from 150W to 160W. The 8% increase in boost and a 3% increase in the game clock should result in a 5-10% increase in gaming performance over what was initially showcased, bringing it much closer to the RTX 2060 but the RTX cards still have the better feature set on board along with higher efficiency that Turing based GPUs have to offer.

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Gets Powered By Navi 10 XLE GPU – 2304 Cores With Optimized Clocks

I can confirm most recent Sapphire results are 14Gbps and 1700MHz+ GPU clock https://t.co/t2zP2tTYad pic.twitter.com/1D2Jf167KL — _rogame (@_rogame) January 17, 2020

Some overclocked performance figures of a Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT PULSE graphics card have already appeared on 3DMark, showcasing a nice boost in performance while the Radeon RX 5700 is still 10% ahead. Following is one of the more recent entries spotted by our buddy, at Twitter:

We have already seen various performance leaks of the card which is expected to outpace the GTX 1660 Ti and GTX 1660 SUPER around a $279 US price point. The following are some 3DMark GPU benchmarks.

RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy - 6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score

6446 Graphics Score, 5884 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score

2815 Graphics Score, 2576 Overall Score RX 5600 XT 3DMark Time Spy Extreme - 2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score

2791 Graphics Score, 2891 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike - 18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score

18906 Graphics Score, 14341 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Extreme - 9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score

9198 Graphics Score, 8087 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score

4738 Graphics Score, 4672 Overall Score RX 5600 XT Fire Strike Ultra - 4756 Graphics Score, 4688 Overall Score







AMD themselves have shown the RX 5600 XT to be up to 15% faster than a GTX 1660 SUPER and 20% faster than a GTX 1660 Ti but with the added clocks, we can expect better performance than what was previously shown. With that said, the Radeon RX 5600 XT is expected to hit the retail market on 21st January for a price of $279 US and the premium custom model tax.

Which mainstream gaming graphics card is now the better purchase? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 @ $299 US

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT @ 279 US View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.