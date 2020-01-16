  ⋮  

NVIDIA Officially Drops The GeForce RTX 2060 Price To $299 US, Now A Better Purchase Than The AMD RX 5600 XT

By
43 mins ago
Submit

NVIDIA has officially dropped a price bomb on the GeForce RTX 2060, bringing its price down to $299.99 US. The move was done just a few days after EVGA introduced their GeForce RTX 2060 KO series of graphics cards which start at an impressive price of $279.99 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Now Available For $299.99 US - Get RTX, DLSS, and More In This Feature-Packed Mainstream Powerhouse

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 launched last year at CES 2019 at a starting price of $349.99 US. The graphics card has since received the SUPER treatment but despite the other RTX variants which got replaced by their SUPER brethren, the RTX 2060 was still kept in NVIDIA's inventory, making up the sub $350 US market.

Calamos Advisors Makes $63 Million Through AMD, NVIDIA Intel Intel Over The Year

Now, NVIDIA has officially brought the price of their mainstream offering to $299.99 US, making it the only RTX option to purchase under $300 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 packs the NVIDIA Turing TU106 GPU with 1920 CUDA cores, 120 TMUs, and 48 ROPs. The chip is coupled with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14.00 Gbps to deliver 336 GB/s of bandwidth along its 192-bit interface. The card has a TDP of 160W and should go along nicely with mainstream gaming PCs under $1000 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX/GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GPU ArchitectureTuring GPU (TU117)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU102)
Process12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN
Die Size200mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2445mm2445mm2545mm2754mm2
Transistors4.7 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion10.6 Billion10.6 Billion13.6 Billion18.6 Billion
CUDA Cores896 Cores1408 Cores1408 Cores1536 Cores1920 Cores2304 Cores2944 Cores4352 Cores
TMUs/ROPs56/3288/4888/4896/48120/48144/64192/64288/96
GigaRaysN/AN/AN/AN/A5 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s10 Giga Rays/s
Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache6 MB L2 Cache
Base Clock1485 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHz1500 MHz1365 MHz1410 MHz1515 MHz1350 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHz1770 MHz1680 MHz1620 MHz
1710 MHz OC		1710 MHz
1800 MHz OC		1545 MHz
1635 MHz OC
Compute3.0 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.5 TFLOPs6.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs10.1 TFLOPs13.4 TFLOPs
MemoryUp To 4 GB GDDR5Up To 6 GB GDDR5Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 11 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed8.00 Gbps8.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps
Memory Interface128-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth128 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s288 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s616 GB/s
Power ConnectorsN/A8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin
TDP75W120W125W120W160W185W (Founders)
175W (Reference)		225W (Founders)
215W (Reference)		260W (Founders)
250W (Reference)
Starting Price$149 US$219 US$229 US$279 US$349 US$499 US$699 US$999 US
Price (Founders Edition)$149 US$219 US$229 US$279 US$349 US$599 US$799 US$1,199 US
LaunchApril 2019March 2019October 2019February 2019January 2019October 2018September 2018September 2018

The move without a doubt has been done to tackle the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT which got its intro at CES 2020 and will be hitting retail shelves in the coming week for $279.99 US plus premium for the custom models. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO is already going to hit the sales of the card at $279.99 US but other AIBs are also well underway to prepare their own cost-effective RTX 2060's while dropping the prices of their existing RTX 2060 graphics cards to match NVIDIA's new MSRP.

At $299 US, the RTX 2060 would offer much better value over the Radeon RX 5600 XT even while being $20 US more expensive than AMD's Navi based offering. AMD has shown the RX 5600 XT to be up to 15% faster than a GTX 1660 SUPER and 20% faster than a GTX 1660 Ti.

  • amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-vs-nvidia-geforce-1660-super
  • amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-vs-nvidia-geforce-1660-ti
  • amd-radeon-rx-5600-xt-vs-nvidia-geforce-gtx-1060_1

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, on the other hand, is up to 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while offering added features such as RTX, DLSS, etc. It would be interesting to see how the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the price-cut GeForce RTX 2060 perform against each other in the coming weeks.

Which mainstream gaming graphics card is now the better purchase?
View Results

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1660
GTX 1660
USD 229.99
 GTX 1660 Ti
GTX 1660 Ti
 
 RTX 2060
RTX 2060
USD 359.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related