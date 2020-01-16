NVIDIA has officially dropped a price bomb on the GeForce RTX 2060, bringing its price down to $299.99 US. The move was done just a few days after EVGA introduced their GeForce RTX 2060 KO series of graphics cards which start at an impressive price of $279.99 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Now Available For $299.99 US

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 launched last year at CES 2019 at a starting price of $349.99 US. The graphics card has since received the SUPER treatment but despite the other RTX variants which got replaced by their SUPER brethren, the RTX 2060 was still kept in NVIDIA's inventory, making up the sub $350 US market.

Now, NVIDIA has officially brought the price of their mainstream offering to $299.99 US, making it the only RTX option to purchase under $300 US. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 packs the NVIDIA Turing TU106 GPU with 1920 CUDA cores, 120 TMUs, and 48 ROPs. The chip is coupled with 6 GB of GDDR6 memory running at 14.00 Gbps to deliver 336 GB/s of bandwidth along its 192-bit interface. The card has a TDP of 160W and should go along nicely with mainstream gaming PCs under $1000 US.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX/GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU Architecture Turing GPU (TU117) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU104) Turing GPU (TU102) Process 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN Die Size 200mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 445mm2 445mm2 545mm2 754mm2 Transistors 4.7 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 13.6 Billion 18.6 Billion CUDA Cores 896 Cores 1408 Cores 1408 Cores 1536 Cores 1920 Cores 2304 Cores 2944 Cores 4352 Cores TMUs/ROPs 56/32 88/48 88/48 96/48 120/48 144/64 192/64 288/96 GigaRays N/A N/A N/A N/A 5 Giga Rays/s 6 Giga Rays/s 8 Giga Rays/s 10 Giga Rays/s Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 6 MB L2 Cache Base Clock 1485 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz 1500 MHz 1365 MHz 1410 MHz 1515 MHz 1350 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz 1770 MHz 1680 MHz 1620 MHz

1635 MHz OC Compute 3.0 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.5 TFLOPs 6.5 TFLOPs 7.5 TFLOPs 10.1 TFLOPs 13.4 TFLOPs Memory Up To 4 GB GDDR5 Up To 6 GB GDDR5 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 11 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 8.00 Gbps 8.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 128 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 288 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 616 GB/s Power Connectors N/A 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin TDP 75W 120W 125W 120W 160W 185W (Founders)

250W (Reference) Starting Price $149 US $219 US $229 US $279 US $349 US $499 US $699 US $999 US Price (Founders Edition) $149 US $219 US $229 US $279 US $349 US $599 US $799 US $1,199 US Launch April 2019 March 2019 October 2019 February 2019 January 2019 October 2018 September 2018 September 2018

The move without a doubt has been done to tackle the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT which got its intro at CES 2020 and will be hitting retail shelves in the coming week for $279.99 US plus premium for the custom models. The EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO is already going to hit the sales of the card at $279.99 US but other AIBs are also well underway to prepare their own cost-effective RTX 2060's while dropping the prices of their existing RTX 2060 graphics cards to match NVIDIA's new MSRP.

At $299 US, the RTX 2060 would offer much better value over the Radeon RX 5600 XT even while being $20 US more expensive than AMD's Navi based offering. AMD has shown the RX 5600 XT to be up to 15% faster than a GTX 1660 SUPER and 20% faster than a GTX 1660 Ti.







The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, on the other hand, is up to 20% faster than the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER while offering added features such as RTX, DLSS, etc. It would be interesting to see how the Radeon RX 5600 XT and the price-cut GeForce RTX 2060 perform against each other in the coming weeks.

Which mainstream gaming graphics card is now the better purchase? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 @ $299 US

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT @ 279 US

