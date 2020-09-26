AMD Navi 21, 22 and 23 Massive Technical Specifications Leak – Flagship Navi 21 GPU To Have 80 CUs

Technical specifications of AMD's upcoming Navi 21, 22 and 23 GPUs have leaked out via reddit user stblr (via Videocardz). This is an absolute motherlode of a leak that the user has managed to put together with what appears to be painstaking accuracy. The information was reverse-engineered from drivers present in the MacOs and is likely legitimate. We will not be marking this as a rumor as we have no reason to believe this information is inaccurate in any way.

Navi 21: 80 CUs, 2.2 GHz boost clock and 22.5 TFLOPs of compute

From the table we can see that the Navi 21 GPU (likely the RX 6900 XT) will have 80 CUs. Assuming the ratio of CU to SP remains the same we are looking at 5120 stream processors. Now Navi 21 appears to have two further variants, 21a and 21b with the former clocking up to 2.2 GHz. This would put the single precision compute performance of the cards at a solid 22.5 TFLOPs. For comparison, the NVIDIA RTX 3080 has a single precision compute performance of 29.8 TFLOPs. This card, if priced correctly by AMD could be a an absolute winner. 22 TFLOPs of power is more than enough for the average 4k gamer and something the 16GB of vRAM would make it tear through AAA games. AMD does neeed to work on a DLSS alternative however.

Navi 22: 40 CUs, 2.5 GHz boost clock and 12.8 TFLOPs of compute

The younger brother of flagship, the Navi 22 GPU will have 40 CUs. This is (assuming the same CU to SP ratio) 2560 shader cores. Impressively however, it looks like we are finally going to get a mainstream 2.5 GHz GPU with Navi 22. The high clock rate also helps the card punch way above its weight class and clock in a massive 12.8 TFLOPs of compute. This is performance that is slightly more than the Xbox Series X and more than enough for 4k gaming (if you dont mind dialing down the settings just a little bit).

There is a Navi 23 present as well which will have 32 CUs (2048 cores). There is however, no more information and no clock speed information - which likely means this GPU is still in the pipeline.

Property Navi 10 Navi 14 Navi 12 Navi 21 Navi 22 Navi 23 Navi 31 num_se 2 1 2 4 2 2 4 num_cu_per_sh 10 12 10 10 10 8 10 num_sh_per_se 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 num_rb_per_se 8 8 8 4 4 4 4 num_tccs 16 8 16 16 12 8 16 num_gprs 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 num_max_gs_thds 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 gs_table_depth 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 gsprim_buff_depth 1792 1792 1792 1792 1792 1792 1792 parameter_cache_depth 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 1024 double_offchip_lds_buffer 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 wave_size 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 max_waves_per_simd 20 20 20 16 16 16 16 max_scratch_slots_per_cu 32 32 32 32 32 32 32 lds_size 64 64 64 64 64 64 64 num_sc_per_sh 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 num_packer_per_sc 2 2 2 4 4 4 4 num_gl2a N/A N/A N/A 4 2 2 4 unknown0 N/A N/A N/A 10 10 8 10 unknown1 N/A N/A N/A 16 12 8 16 unknown2 N/A N/A N/A 80 40 32 80 num_cus (computed) 40 24 40 80 40 32 80

Property Navi 10 a Navi 10 b Navi 14 Navi 21 a Navi 21 b Navi 22 gfxclk (MHz) 300 - 1000 300 - 1000 300 - 1900 500 - 2050 500 - 2050 500 - 2500 uclk (MHz) 100 - 750 100 - 750 100 - 875 577 - 1089 577 - 1089 577 - 1089 socket_power_limit_ac[0] (W) 180 180 110 200 238 170 freq_table_gfx[0] (MHz) 300 300 300 500 500 500 freq_table_gfx[1] (MHz) 1400 1400 1900 2050 2200 2500 freq_table_uclk[0] (MHz) 124 100 100 100 100 97 freq_table_uclk[1] (MHz) 500 500 500 500 500 457 freq_table_uclk[2] (MHz) 625 625 625 625 625 674 freq_table_uclk[3] (MHz) 875 750 875 1000 1000 1000

AMD APUs

The leaker also released a ton of information on AMD's upcoming APUs:

Property Renoir Cezanne Van Gogh Rembrandt num_se 1 1 1 1 num_cu_per_sh 8 8 8 6 num_sh_per_se 1 1 1 2 num_rb_per_se 2 2 2 4 num_tccs 4 4 4 4 num_gprs 256 256 1024 1024 num_max_gs_thds 32 32 32 32 gs_table_depth 32 32 32 32 gsprim_buff_depth 1792 1792 1792 1792 parameter_cache_depth 1024 1024 512 256 double_offchip_lds_buffer 1 1 1 1 wave_size 64 64 32 32 max_waves_per_simd 10 10 16 16 max_scratch_slots_per_cu 32 32 32 32 lds_size 64 64 64 64 num_sc_per_sh N/A 1 1 1 num_packer_per_sc N/A 2 2 4 num_gl2a N/A N/A 4 4 unknown0 N/A N/A 8 6 unknown1 N/A N/A 4 4 unknown2 N/A N/A 8 12 num_cus (computed) 8 8 8 12

What we know about AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs so far

We have had some pretty reliable leaks on the RX 6000 series and the specifications are apparently the following: The Navi 21 based Radeon RX 6900 XT will have 16GB of vRAM while the Navi 22 powered GPU (which might be called the RX 6800 XT or the RX 6700 XT) will have 12 GB of vRAM. Basically, both tiers of cards are going to have more memory than the RTX 3080. Please keep in mind that while the GPU type (Navi 21/22 etc) and the vRAM configurations have been more or less confirmed, the nomenclature could shift slightly depending on what AMD wants.

The RX 6000 series flagship: the RX 6900 XT (aka big Navi) is a dual-slot card whose design has already been teased by the company. The reference design has an LED-lit Radeon logo and blows air out the side instead of out the back. The card will feature a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. The fan design is a triple axial-tech fan with a large aluminum heatsink cooling all the internals. The cooling design is definitely a step up from the last generation and should allow for a card that runs cooler without compromising any performance. It also features a backplate along with a retention bracket.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 series on the other hand will feature a white-black aesthetic (on the reference design) and will be a slighly compact form factor compared to the original. It features a dual axial-tech fan design with a large R logo branded in the middle and the same LED-lit Radeon logo on the side. Just like its elder brother, it also appears to blow hot air out the side. This card, interestingly also features dual 8-pin connectors although AIBs might decided to tone this down to 8+6 as they see fit. This GPU will house the smaller Navi 22 card and will have a rich IO set that is the exact same as the big Navi variant, namely: a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. AMD's RX 6000 series will debut on October 28th, 2020 as a hard launch.