  ⋮  

AMD Navi 21, 22 and 23 Massive Technical Specifications Leak – Flagship Navi 21 GPU To Have 80 CUs

By
29 seconds ago
Submit

Image credits: DaQuteness

Technical specifications of AMD's upcoming Navi 21, 22 and 23 GPUs have leaked out via reddit user stblr (via Videocardz). This is an absolute motherlode of a leak that the user has managed to put together with what appears to be painstaking accuracy. The information was reverse-engineered from drivers present in the MacOs and is likely legitimate. We will not be marking this as a rumor as we have no reason to believe this information is inaccurate in any way.

Navi 21: 80 CUs, 2.2 GHz boost clock and 22.5 TFLOPs of compute

From the table we can see that the Navi 21 GPU (likely the RX 6900 XT) will have 80 CUs. Assuming the ratio of CU to SP remains the same we are looking at 5120 stream processors. Now Navi 21 appears to have two further variants, 21a and 21b with the former clocking up to 2.2 GHz. This would put the single precision compute performance of the cards at a solid 22.5 TFLOPs. For comparison, the NVIDIA RTX 3080 has a single precision compute performance of 29.8 TFLOPs. This card, if priced correctly by AMD could be a an absolute winner. 22 TFLOPs of power is more than enough for the average 4k gamer and something the 16GB of vRAM would make it tear through AAA games. AMD does neeed to work on a DLSS alternative however.

Navi 22: 40 CUs, 2.5 GHz boost clock and 12.8 TFLOPs of compute

The younger brother of flagship, the Navi 22 GPU will have 40 CUs. This is (assuming the same CU to SP ratio) 2560 shader cores. Impressively however, it looks like we are finally going to get a mainstream 2.5 GHz GPU with Navi 22. The high clock rate also helps the card punch way above its weight class and clock in a massive 12.8 TFLOPs of compute. This is performance that is slightly more than the Xbox Series X and more than enough for 4k gaming (if you dont mind dialing down the settings just a little bit).

There is a Navi 23 present as well which will have 32 CUs (2048 cores). There is however, no more information and no clock speed information - which likely means this GPU is still in the pipeline.

PropertyNavi 10Navi 14Navi 12Navi 21Navi 22Navi 23Navi 31
num_se2124224
num_cu_per_sh1012101010810
num_sh_per_se2222222
num_rb_per_se8884444
num_tccs168161612816
num_gprs1024102410241024102410241024
num_max_gs_thds32323232323232
gs_table_depth32323232323232
gsprim_buff_depth1792179217921792179217921792
parameter_cache_depth1024102410241024102410241024
double_offchip_lds_buffer1111111
wave_size32323232323232
max_waves_per_simd20202016161616
max_scratch_slots_per_cu32323232323232
lds_size64646464646464
num_sc_per_sh1111111
num_packer_per_sc2224444
num_gl2aN/AN/AN/A4224
unknown0N/AN/AN/A1010810
unknown1N/AN/AN/A1612816
unknown2N/AN/AN/A80403280
num_cus (computed)40244080403280
PropertyNavi 10 aNavi 10 bNavi 14Navi 21 aNavi 21 bNavi 22
gfxclk (MHz)300 - 1000300 - 1000300 - 1900500 - 2050500 - 2050500 - 2500
uclk (MHz)100 - 750100 - 750100 - 875577 - 1089577 - 1089577 - 1089
socket_power_limit_ac[0] (W)180180110200238170
freq_table_gfx[0] (MHz)300300300500500500
freq_table_gfx[1] (MHz)140014001900205022002500
freq_table_uclk[0] (MHz)12410010010010097
freq_table_uclk[1] (MHz)500500500500500457
freq_table_uclk[2] (MHz)625625625625625674
freq_table_uclk[3] (MHz)875750875100010001000

AMD APUs

The leaker also released a ton of information on AMD's upcoming APUs:

PropertyRenoirCezanneVan GoghRembrandt
num_se1111
num_cu_per_sh8886
num_sh_per_se1112
num_rb_per_se2224
num_tccs4444
num_gprs25625610241024
num_max_gs_thds32323232
gs_table_depth32323232
gsprim_buff_depth1792179217921792
parameter_cache_depth10241024512256
double_offchip_lds_buffer1111
wave_size64643232
max_waves_per_simd10101616
max_scratch_slots_per_cu32323232
lds_size64646464
num_sc_per_shN/A111
num_packer_per_scN/A224
num_gl2aN/AN/A44
unknown0N/AN/A86
unknown1N/AN/A44
unknown2N/AN/A812
num_cus (computed)88812

What we know about AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs so far

We have had some pretty reliable leaks on the RX 6000 series and the specifications are apparently the following: The Navi 21 based Radeon RX 6900 XT will have 16GB of vRAM while the Navi 22 powered GPU (which might be called the RX 6800 XT or the RX 6700 XT) will have 12 GB of vRAM. Basically, both tiers of cards are going to have more memory than the RTX 3080. Please keep in mind that while the GPU type (Navi 21/22 etc) and the vRAM configurations have been more or less confirmed, the nomenclature could shift slightly depending on what AMD wants.

The RX 6000 series flagship: the RX 6900 XT (aka big Navi) is a dual-slot card whose design has already been teased by the company. The reference design has an LED-lit Radeon logo and blows air out the side instead of out the back. The card will feature a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. The fan design is a triple axial-tech fan with a large aluminum heatsink cooling all the internals. The cooling design is definitely a step up from the last generation and should allow for a card that runs cooler without compromising any performance. It also features a backplate along with a retention bracket.

The AMD Radeon RX 6800/6700 series on the other hand will feature a white-black aesthetic (on the reference design) and will be a slighly compact form factor compared to the original. It features a dual axial-tech fan design with a large R logo branded in the middle and the same LED-lit Radeon logo on the side. Just like its elder brother, it also appears to blow hot air out the side. This card, interestingly also features dual 8-pin connectors although AIBs might decided to tone this down to 8+6 as they see fit. This GPU will house the smaller Navi 22 card and will have a rich IO set that is the exact same as the big Navi variant, namely: a dual 8-pin connector, USB Type C, a single HDMI connection and two DisplayPort connections. AMD's RX 6000 series will debut on October 28th, 2020 as a hard launch.

Submit

Related