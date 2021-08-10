Mysterious Vastarmor Brand To Release Two AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT GPUs

A mysterious graphics card picture has been pictured around Twitter, Reddit, and other platforms, such as website Chiphell (via Videocardz). After a user posted the image asking if anyone knew about the graphics card in the forum, they were able to discover the brand, which is very difficult to make out in the picture.

The brand on the card is Vastarmor, and the card pictured is one of their two AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT models. It was manufactured by the XFX factory, owned my company Pengyu Digital Technology Co., Ltd., based in Shanghai, China. Vastarmor's two models are their Alloy series, which offers three cooling fans decked in LEDs, and their Starry Sky series, which only offers three non-LED fans.

Here is more information from Wccftech's Hassan Mujtaba on the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which features 11.06 Billion transistors packed within a 237mm2 die. The GPU is not however the smallest chip in the RDNA 2 family as that title should belong to Navi 24 which should launch sometime later. The Navi 23 GPU features 32 Compute Units with a total of 2048 stream processors which will be clocked at up to 2589 MHz. The card also rocks 32 MB Infinity Cache and features an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface at pin speeds of 16 Gbps for a total bandwidth of 256 GB/s. The RX 6600 XT graphics card is powered by a single 8-pin power connector though that will vary depending on the custom model. The TBP for the card is rated at 160W which is 10W higher than the Radeon RX 5600 XT and 65W lower than the Radeon RX 5700 XT. Here you get to see the huge efficiency uplift that RDNA 2 architecture is able to deliver. Both the higher clocks and architecture-specific enhancements deliver a nice jump in performance while keeping the power draw lower vs RDNA 1.

There are still not a lot of details given about the card, outside of the sale price of the GPU, which retails for CN¥2999, or $462.77. There is talk that the Vastarmor brand has a warranty that is offered, which is a three year limited manufacturer's warranty. It is speculated that the card is to launch as soon as August 11th and possibly only be available to foreign markets and not American technology merchandisers.

Source: Chiphell