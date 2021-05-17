AMD Radeon RX 6600 ‘Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU’ Series Die Size, Mobile Clocks/TDPs & PCIe Gen 4 Connectivity Detailed

Further details regarding the die sizes, clock speeds, & PCIe Gen 4 connectivity for AMD Radeon RX 6600 series graphics cards based on the Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU have been leaked by Igor's Lab.

Die Size, Clocks & PCIe Gen 4 Connectivity of AMD Radeon RX 6600 'Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU' Graphics Cards Detailed

We have already seen the specifications of the Navi 23 RDNA 2 GPU powered AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT and Radeon RX 6600 graphics cards leak out last week. The new details shed light on the die size and clock speeds of the graphics cards. The source states that the Navi 23 GPU will feature a 35x35 mm package size while the die will measure at 235.76mm2. This is just slightly smaller than AMD's Navi 10 GPU which measured at 251mm2. This is to incorporate a range of new technologies such as Infinity Cache, PCIe Gen 4 interface, & slightly larger cores with HW-accelerated ray-tracing tech.

The following image represents the block diagram of the AMD Navi 23 GPU package (Image Credits: Igor's Lab):

As for clocks and TDPs, the source only acquired specifics for the mobility AMD Radeon RX 6600 cards. The Radeon RX 6600 GPU family will be incorporated in several notebook designs featuring Ryzen CPUs & possibly, Intel, in the future. The cards will range from 90W, 80W, 65W TDP designs. As for clock speeds, the 90W variant has a maximum graphics clock speed of 2.35 GHz which is 350 MHz lower than the 2.7 GHz clocks featured on the desktop variant. It looks like the desktop variant will come with a TDP of around 150W.





AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mobility GPU clock speed limits (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

As for memory, both AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT & RX 6600 will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity as reported in the previous leak but the mobility variants will ship with as low as 4 GB memory along a 64-bit bus and as high as 16 GB memory. The 16Gb DRAM chips are said to be utilized for the higher capacity mobility variants but it doesn't make any sense to ship a Navi 23 chip with this much memory. It would make sense from a marketing perspective but GDDR6 isn't the cheapest memory type and availability/cost would mean that notebooks featuring this GPU variant will be hard to find and really expensive.





AMD Radeon RX 6600 Mobility GPU PCIe Gen 4 & Memory Specs (Image Credits: Igor's Lab)

PCIe connectivity would be Gen 4 compliant but there will be an x8 connection instead of x16. Do note that PCIe Gen4 x8 provides the same bandwidth as PCIe Gen3 x16 so there's no disadvantage here. Display capabilities include up to five outputs in the form of DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, and SL-DVI.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 32 Compute Units or 2048 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 30 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 9439 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics Card Specifications:

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card will be powered by the Navi 23 XT GPU which is going to feature 28 Compute Units or 1792 stream processors. The card will also rock 64 MB Infinity Cache & will feature an 8 GB GDDR6 memory capacity running across a 128-bit wide bus interface.

The pin speeds will be kept at 16 Gbps which will bring the total bandwidth to 256 GB/s. As per the rumor, the card is expected to feature 27 MH/s in the Ethereum mining, and in terms of synthetic performance, the card scores 7805 points in the 3DMark Time Spy graphics test.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series (referring to the RX 6600 XT) will be positioned as a premium 1080p gaming solution, offering faster performance than the RTX 3060. As for pricing, I personally expect a $299 US tag for the Navi 23 lineup if AMD wants it to succeed, especially if it's a 1080p card going against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 which already costs $329 US.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup: