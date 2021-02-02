The all-new AMD Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 is optimized for Bloober Team’s recently-released physiological dark-mystery title, The Medium.

According to AMD, its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 driver offers optimal performance for the ‘Dual-Reality’ game, improving the title’s 4K performance on High Settings by up to 9% on RX 6800XT GPUs.

In addition to optimizing game performance in The Medium, the all-new driver also addresses various issues, including some crashing and stuttering issues while playing Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus. You’ll find the main changes for this new driver down below:

AMD Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 Release Notes Support For Medium Up to 9% increase in performance in The Medium @ 4K High settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.1.1. RS-351 Fixed Issues Display flicker or corruption may be experienced when two displays are connected to Radeon RX Vega series graphics products with at least one display set to a high refresh rate.

Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.

Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.

Some models may fail to render or may render incorrectly when using SketchUp™ on Radeon RDNA graphics products.

Some Samsung™ CRG9 series displays may experience a black screen when waking from sleep.

Metro Exodus™ may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.

Video playback on secondary displays may experience stutter while playing Doom Eternal™ on the primary display.

The new AMD Adrenalin driver 21.2.1 can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.

The Medium is available globally now across PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game is available through Xbox Game Pass, but it wouldn’t hurt to first read our very own review.