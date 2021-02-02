New AMD Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 Improves The Medium 4K Performance By up to 9% on RX 6800XT GPUs
The all-new AMD Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 is optimized for Bloober Team’s recently-released physiological dark-mystery title, The Medium.
According to AMD, its Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 driver offers optimal performance for the ‘Dual-Reality’ game, improving the title’s 4K performance on High Settings by up to 9% on RX 6800XT GPUs.
In addition to optimizing game performance in The Medium, the all-new driver also addresses various issues, including some crashing and stuttering issues while playing Doom Eternal and Metro Exodus. You’ll find the main changes for this new driver down below:
AMD Adrenalin Driver 21.2.1 Release Notes
Support For
- Medium
Up to 9% increase in performance in The Medium @ 4K High settings, with Radeon™ Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 21.2.1 on the 16GB Radeon™ RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.1.1. RS-351
Fixed Issues
- Display flicker or corruption may be experienced when two displays are connected to Radeon RX Vega series graphics products with at least one display set to a high refresh rate.
- Screen flickering might be observed when using MSI Afterburner.
- Radeon™ recording and streaming features may fail to enable on AMD Radeon™ HD 7800 series graphics products.
- Some models may fail to render or may render incorrectly when using SketchUp™ on Radeon RDNA graphics products.
- Some Samsung™ CRG9 series displays may experience a black screen when waking from sleep.
- Metro Exodus™ may experience intermittent application crashes with DirectX® Raytracing enabled.
- Video playback on secondary displays may experience stutter while playing Doom Eternal™ on the primary display.
The new AMD Adrenalin driver 21.2.1 can be downloaded via AMD’s official website right here.
The Medium is available globally now across PC and Xbox Series X|S. The game is available through Xbox Game Pass, but it wouldn’t hurt to first read our very own review.
The Medium is a good return to form for the survival horror genre that's split in such wild directions, from the first person Allison Road/P.T. at one end and the creature sneakers that either overload the player with firepower or strip it all away to force them to hide from a greater threat. The Medium takes a different path altogether, instead trying to invoke the split realities of Silent Hill and rely on those feelings of longing and desire for something new from Team Silent. While Bloober Team misses that crucial spark that made the Silent Hill titles so brilliant in the first place, their first draft of horror should spook and delight fans of the genre.
