F1 22 Launches on July 1st, Supports VR on PC; System Specs Already Available

Codemasters and EA Sports announced F1 22, this year's edition of the official Formula 1 racing game, to be scheduled to launch on July 1st. The game can be already pre-ordered on the various platforms ( PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Store), with the Championship Edition granting three days of early access, an F1 Life Starter Pack, F1 22 New Era Content, New My Team Icons, and 18,000 PitCoin.

Arguably the biggest new feature is Virtual Reality support, available on PC and compatible with Oculus or HTC Vive VR headsets.

Race the stunning, new cars of the Formula 1 2022 season with the authentic lineup of all 20 drivers and 10 teams, and take control of your race experience with new immersive or cinematic race sequences. Create a team and take them to the front of the grid with new depth in the acclaimed My Team career mode, race head-to-head in split-screen or multiplayer, or change the pace by taking supercars from some of the sport’s biggest names to the track. The official video game of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship: New Season, New Rules — Take your seat for a new season and race stunningly different cars on iconic tracks, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome.

— Take your seat for a new season and race stunningly different cars on iconic tracks, including the brand-new Miami International Autodrome. Race Day, Redefined — Take control of your race experience with immersive and cinematic Formation Laps and Safety Car Periods, interactive Pit Stops and all-new Sprint Races.

— Take control of your race experience with immersive and cinematic Formation Laps and Safety Car Periods, interactive Pit Stops and all-new Sprint Races. Adaptive AI — A new AI system for less experienced players keeps you competitive in each race.

— A new AI system for less experienced players keeps you competitive in each race. F1 Life — Unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see.

— Unlock and show off supercars, clothing, accessories, and more for the world to see. My Team — Choose your starting budget as you create your F1 team from the ground up, with expanded department events and deeper livery customization.

— Choose your starting budget as you create your F1 team from the ground up, with expanded department events and deeper livery customization. Career Mode — Test your driving talents in the world of F1 and work your way through the grid in the acclaimed 10-year Career Mode. Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options plus 2021 and 2022 season content. Split-screen racing for 2 players.

VR — Get the ultimate immersive F1 experience with virtual reality compatibility on PC that lets you feel the drama of the race from right inside the cockpit.

The PC store pages also include the official F1 22 system requirements.