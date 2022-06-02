Amazon Games to Publish Disruptive Games’ Multiplayer Action/Adventure Game

Today, Amazon Games announced it will publish the upcoming online multiplayer action-adventure game from Disruptive Games, based on a new IP.

Christoph Hartmann, VP at Amazon Games, said:

At Amazon Games, we’re focused on developing and publishing high-quality games that foster strong communities and keep people playing for years to come. We’re accomplishing this by creating our own IPs and selectively publishing external projects from stellar teams like Disruptive Games. The talented team at Disruptive Games is creating a fresh take on the multiplayer action-adventure genre, with strong game design and rich world-building that we’re excited to help bring to players.

Disruptive Games CEO and founder Eric Ellis, who previously worked on multiplayer titles at Insomniac Games, added:

Together with Amazon Games, we are looking forward to building an online experience that kindles creativity and fosters positive social interactions. The Amazon Games team has embraced our vision for this game and the community it can build. Their enthusiasm for the project and dedication to creating great games made publishing with them a natural choice for us. With their world-class publishing support, already demonstrated by the wildly successful launches of New World and Lost Ark, we’re well on our way to bringing this project to players.

Disruptive Games is an independent studio based in Berkeley, California, known for co-developing games like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Diablo II: Resurrected, Godfall, and Orcs Must Die! Unchained. Their new IP is still mostly under wraps, although the press release does confirm it will be a multiplatform title built for both cooperative and competitive play.

For its part, Amazon Games reminded everyone of the success of Lost Ark (over 10 million players since its launch in February) and of the multiple unannounced projects it has in development, including another publishing deal with Glowmade.