Blue Protocol Confirmed for H2 2023 Western Launch on PC & Next-Gen Consoles; Amazon Will Publish

The online action RPG Blue Protocol, recently confirmed to launch next Spring in Japan, will also reach Western shores in the second half of the year thanks to the publishing deal between Bandai Namco and Amazon Games.

The game will follow a free-to-play business model when it releases on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. Christoph Hartmann, VP at Amazon Games, said:

Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life. Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure. As anime continues to rise in popularity globally, we look forward to bringing Blue Protocol to players in the West next year.

Sokichi Shimooka, executive producer of Blue Protocol at Bandai Namco Online Inc., added:

Amazon’s commitment to quality and attention to detail in bringing Blue Protocol to new audiences is exemplary. The Amazon Games team’s deep expertise in operating multiplayer games, combined with Amazon’s publishing resources and transmedia opportunities, made them the ideal publisher for Blue Protocol in the West. We’re excited to work together to bring players an incredible experience.

PC players will have the chance to join a Closed Beta in the first half of 2023. Signups are available on the game's official website. Find an official overview of Blue Protocol below.

A Vast World & Immersive Adventure

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels, you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Action-Packed Combat

It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an advanced player, the action-based combat system features controls that are customizable and able to match any playstyle. Your class is dependent on the weapons you choose, allowing you to adapt to challenges without changing your character. Switch between five different classes, each with unique skills that add damage multipliers, healing, and elemental effects that can be modified and leveled up. Equip combinations of skills, modifiers, and summon Echoes—mystical creatures derived from the planet's power that bolster your abilities or aid you in battle—to create a custom hero fit for your play style.

Deep Customization

Your character is an integral part of Blue Protocol. Enhance your adventure by enjoying complete character and combat customization. Control how your character appears with custom facial features, hairstyles, outfits and accessories, and express their personality with gestures and dances to create a true-to-you character representative in game. Explore the vast world with a variety of mounts and craft custom weapons and gear for a truly unique experience.

Multiplayer Adventure

Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, fight boss battles, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters. There are three options when entering any Dungeon, Raid or Mission - Solo, Matchmaking, and Recruiting Parties. Solo lets players go it alone. Matchmaking randomly connects you with available players of a similar level. Recruiting Parties lets you browse the Parties who are taking on the same challenge. If you choose to go solo, don’t neglect giving aid to someone in the same area, to get bonus rewards. If you decide to make more formal arrangements, you can expect additional damage and add bonuses, such as HP regen. In addition, players in Parties pool some items that enemies drop, making it easier to complete certain Quests and Adventure Board challenges.

Have a group or find others you want to play with consistently? Join a Team. Teams are like guilds, with a roster of like-minded players who can easily find each other and play together. Teams have leaders, deputies, and assistants who help administrate the Team and can rank up.