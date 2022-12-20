Blue Protocol To Launch On PC First In Japan, May Support Cross-Play; Additional Features Detailed

Blue Protocol, the MMORPG in development by Bandai Namco, which will also release in North America and Europe thanks to Amazon Games, will release on PC first in Japan and may support cross-play, as the developer is currently considering its implementation.

As confirmed during a recent Developer Stream focused on the game, cross-play is currently under consideration but hasn't decided yet, so it is not clear if the game will allow users on PC and consoles to play together. Japanese players who wish to enjoy Blue Protocol as soon as it releases in Spring 2023 won't have to worry about cross-play, however, as the game will release on PC first. Publisher Amazon Games hasn't confirmed if this will be the case in the West as well, but given how Blue Protocol will release in North America and Europe in the second half of the year, it is likely it will launch on all formats at the same time.

The latest Blue Protocol Developer Stream also revealed new details on some of the game's previously unknown features, such as a fishing minigame, a camping feature, beauty salons and dye shops that can be used to customize a character further, photo mode, and more. You can learn more about them in the English subtitled Developer Stream below, courtesy of Zakum.

Blue Protocol launches on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the second half of 2023. North American and European players can sign up for the closed beta coming in the first half of 2023 by heading over to the game's official website.

A Vast World & Immersive Adventure

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels, you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas. The overuse of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf planet Regnas and cause its destruction. To change that fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and a solution.

Action-Packed Combat

It doesn't matter if you're a beginner or an advanced player, the action-based combat system features controls that are customizable and able to match any playstyle. Your class is dependent on the weapons you choose, allowing you to adapt to challenges without changing your character. Switch between five different classes, each with unique skills that add damage multipliers, healing, and elemental effects that can be modified and leveled up. Equip combinations of skills, modifiers, and summon Echoes—mystical creatures derived from the planet's power that bolster your abilities or aid you in battle—to create a custom hero fit for your play style.