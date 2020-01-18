Get These Amazfit Smartwatches on Discount – Includes Amazfit GTR, GTR Lite, and Amazfit GTS

We have some pretty great discounts on Amazfit smartwatches if you're looking for one. We have the Amazfit GTR, GTR Lite, and Amazfit GTS on our list. If you're interested, you can get your hands on the one you like right now. So let's dive in to see some more details on the products.

Take note that the price drop is only available for a limited time. Henceforth, it would be wise for you to act fast and place an order as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would revert back to its original structure.

Amazfit GTR 47mm

The Amazfit GTR is one of the best Amazfit smartwatches on discount on our list. It boasts all the necessary features and boasts a great design. The circular design is liked by many and the stunning yet crisp display boasts great visibility even in direct sunlight. It is the 47mm variant, so you can be sure that the display is pretty big. It is available at a 23 percent off, priced a $139.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR 42mm

We have the same Amazfit GTR in 42mm as well. It is practically the same in every way but in a smaller package. It is available at a 23 percent discount, priced at $129.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTR Lite

The Amazfit GTR Lite is the answer for you if you're looking to get all the benefits of the standard GTR but at a comparatively lower price. Furthermore, it boasts ceramic bezels, which is something that we see on high-end smartwatches. In addition, all the health-related features are present, including 8 sports modes. It is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $109.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Amazfit GTS

One of my favorite Amazfit smartwatches on discount, the Amazfit GTS comes with a square display design. The watch is more practical from a usage standpoint and the screen resolution is high so the content appears sharp. All of the health-related and other features are present so you don't have to worry about that. The Amazfit GTS is available at a 28 percent off, priced at $134.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Again, be sure to order your share as soon as you can before the prices revert back to its original model. Also, check out our discount on the Xiaomi Mi Watch Color.

Which Amazfit smartwatches on discount are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.