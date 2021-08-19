All Galaxy Tab S8 Models Will Arrive With a Snapdragon 898, Not Exynos 2200

Samsung would eventually be launching a trio of premium tablets belonging to the Galaxy Tab S8 line, and according to a slew of rumors, these will sport internals specifically made to take on Apple’s iPad Pro family. Unfortunately, the performance of these slates might be compromised as a tipster believes that all of them will be running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Yield Issues Might Force Samsung to Push an-All Snapdragon 898 Galaxy Tab S8 Launch

While Ice Universe’s tweet might not provide any reason why all Galaxy Tab S8 members will launch with a Snapdragon 898 underneath the hood, our previous report might have the answer. Apparently, Samsung is going through some yield issues with the Exynos 2200, which means that the Galaxy S22 family that was supposed to launch in various markets with the Korean giant’s own SoC might be limited to a few regions.

‘This is the Worst Phone I’ve Owned,’ Claims the Latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 Ad

Instead, more Snapdragon 898 variants will be available, and according to the latest update from the tipster, those yield issues may have a pivotal role to play in Galaxy Tab S8 launching with just a single SoC type. There is no word if Samsung can improve production in the coming months, allowing a limited number of the company’s flagship tablet range to tout the Exynos 2200. Unfortunately, since the Galaxy S22 range will likely bring in more sales, Samsung will obviously prioritize its premium smartphone offerings.

All Snapdragon 898, Not Exynos2200 https://t.co/0mnJ95hNvT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 19, 2021

According to previous performance leaks, the Exynos 2200 has impressed greatly. Not only has it beaten the Snapdragon 898 in high-performance, but it scored higher than the A14 Bionic in the graphics test. The addition of AMD’s 6-core RDNA2 GPU might be doing the job, but if Samsung cannot produce more of these, then the company will be leaving a lot of performance on the table when launching the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Even if the Exynos 2200 consumed more juice when running in high-performance mode, the larger cells of the Galaxy Tab S8 models would offset its battery-guzzling properties. It looks like we will have to wait and see if yields improve and update our readers accordingly, so let us keep our fingers crossed and see if we can see more Exynos 2200 variants down the road.

News Source: Ice Universe