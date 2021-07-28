Where rumors persisted over the Snapdragon 895 name, one tipster claims that Qualcomm’s next flagship SoC would be called the Snapdragon 898. Previously, it was referred to as the SM8450, and as we move closer and closer to the end of 2021, more details have come forth.

Snapdragon 898 May Also Feature a Different CPU Cluster Than What We Are Used to Seeing

Popular tipster Ice Universe mentioned the new flagship SoC name on Weibo while also stating that the Cortex-X2 CPU will run at 3.09GHz. He claims he ‘saw’ the aforementioned clock speed, suggesting that the Snapdragon 898 might have been a sample that was being tested out on a prototype smartphone to see how far the manufacturer could reach higher CPU frequencies before putting a brake on things to prevent temperatures reaching dangerous levels.

Qualcomm May Shift to TSMC’s 4nm Process for the Snapdragon 895 Plus

Considering that the Snapdragon 898 is expected to be made on Samsung’s 4nm, increased performance and power efficiency will likely be on the cards. Just like on previous occasions, Qualcomm might choose its custom Kryo 780 cores that are based on the Cortex-X2 core to run at clock speeds above 3.00GHz, all the while choosing a different CPU cluster. According to a previous leak, the Snapdragon 898 will have the following configuration.

One Kryo 780 core based on the Cortex-X2

Three Kryo 780 cores based on the Cortex-A710

Two Kryo 780 cores based on the Cortex-A510 (possibly running at a higher frequency)

Two Kryo 780 cores based on the Cortex-A510 (possibly running at a lower frequency)

A new manufacturing process should help the Snapdragon 898 achieve new milestones, but Qualcomm has something special planned for the ‘Plus’ variant, which could be mass produced on TSMC’s 4nm node instead of Samsung’s. Assuming TSMC does not have its hands full in fulfilling Apple’s chip orders, things could get a little exciting in the second half of 2022.

The San Diego chip giant could officially announce the Snapdragon 898 in December of this year, with the first flagship smartphone expected to be unveiled in 2021 too. For now, we recommend treating everything with a pinch of salt.

News Source: Ice Universe