Alan Wake Remastered Latest Patch Introduces Auto HDR Support on Xbox Series X|S and More
A new Alan Wake Remastered patch is now live on consoles, introducing performance fixes and more.
The PS5 and PS4 1.0.0.4, Xbox Series X|S: 2.0.0.5, and Xbox One 1.0.0.9 patch, whose notes have been shared back on December 20th, introduce title stability improvements, a progression fix, Auto HDR support on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and general visual performance fixes.
Catch the full Alan Wake Remastered latest patch notes below.
PERFORMANCE
- Improved title stability
PROGRESSION
- Fixed the glitch where in Episode 2 players could not complete the „Reach the top of the mill” objective due to the lift clipping through the stairs
SOUND
- Fixed the audio lag that was present in some cinematics (Xbox One)
- Fixed the rare issue where cinematics audio would play in mono
VISUALS
- Added auto HDR support (Xbox Series X|S)
- Mitigated screen tearing (Xbox One)
- General visual performance fixes
Alan Wake Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Ule's review.
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.Wake is soon forced to question his sanity, as page by page, the story comes true before his eyes: a hostile presence of supernatural darkness is taking over everyone it finds, turning them against him. He has no choice but to confront the forces of darkness armed only with his flashlight, a handgun and what remains of his shredded mind. His nightmarish journey to find answers to the mind-bending mystery he faces will lead him into the terrifying depths of the night.
