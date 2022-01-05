Alan Wake Remastered Latest Patch Introduces Auto HDR Support on Xbox Series X|S and More

A new Alan Wake Remastered patch is now live on consoles, introducing performance fixes and more.

The PS5 and PS4 1.0.0.4, Xbox Series X|S: 2.0.0.5, and Xbox One 1.0.0.9 patch, whose notes have been shared back on December 20th, introduce title stability improvements, a progression fix, Auto HDR support on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and general visual performance fixes.

Wccftech’s Best Horror Games of 2021 – Calm Before the Horror Storm

Catch the full Alan Wake Remastered latest patch notes below.

PERFORMANCE Improved title stability PROGRESSION Fixed the glitch where in Episode 2 players could not complete the „Reach the top of the mill” objective due to the lift clipping through the stairs SOUND Fixed the audio lag that was present in some cinematics (Xbox One)

Fixed the rare issue where cinematics audio would play in mono VISUALS Added auto HDR support (Xbox Series X|S)

Mitigated screen tearing (Xbox One)

General visual performance fixes

Alan Wake Remastered is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Ule's review.