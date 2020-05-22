Hot Deal: Brand New Google Pixel 3a is $120 Off, XL Model $160 Off

Amazon is offering a fully unlocked Google Pixel 3a with a $120 discount. The larger XL model is currently $160 off.

The Pixel 3a / 3a XL proved to be blockbuster devices thanks to their cameras. With new and upgraded models on the way, we'd tell people that this is the worst possible time to buy a Pixel 3a. But, if you're looking to save a ton of money, up to $160 of it, then this is the best time to buy the Pixel 3a or 3a XL.

For a limited time only, you can grab the Pixel 3a for a starting price of just $279 whereas the 3a XL can be yours for just $319. This represents a saving of up to $160, which is absolutely insane.

Pixel 3a and 3a XL are mid-spec smartphones and won't win any awards when it comes to performance. But where these smartphones do win is in the camera department and the Google experience they offer. What this means is that you'll get the latest and greatest software updates as they become available and you'll always have a camera in your pocket that can shoot insanely wonderful photos and videos.

Both smartphones feature 12-megapixel cameras, 4GB of RAM, Snapdragon 670 processor and large batteries that will easily get you through the day. You also get fast wired charging thanks to USB-C. Both smartphones run Android 10 out of the box which is nothing but a bonus.

It's fairly obvious that these price drops exists so that Google can clear out its inventory and make room for the Pixel 4a. This is basically the right time to save a ton of money on a fully unlocked smartphone and we highly recommend that you go ahead with it.

