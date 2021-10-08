AirPods Pro 2 Not Expected to Launch Until Q3, 2022

Last year, it was reported that the AirPods Pro 2 would see a launch as late as Q1, 2022, and to be honest, its unveiling is long overdue since the original AirPods Pro would be nearing its second anniversary. However, one tipster believes that the second-generation premium wireless earbuds will not arrive until Q3, 2022.

No Reason Behind Change in Launch Timeline, but It Could Be Attributed to the Ongoing Shortage

Where a previous prediction put the AirPods Pro 2 launch between the Q4, 2021 and Q1, 2021 period, LeaksApplePro is back with an update, claiming that we will not see these until the third quarter of next year. While no reason was given for his prediction change, it most likely has to do with the ongoing chip shortage or the fact that Apple is reported to launch the AirPods 3 soon.

All Apple Watch Series 7 Models Pricing Info Detailed Before Pre-Orders Officially Kick Off

Assuming there are only a few months between the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 launch, it can potentially mean some customers will ignore the non-Pro wireless earbuds and make haste towards picking up the more expensive model, which could negatively affect sales. Apple is already reported to have slashed AirPods production by 30 percent due to dipping sales in April of this year, so launching the AirPods Pro 2 in late 2022 would be the smart move as it would not compromise the AirPods 3 sales.

Let me update this report. Not coming until Q3 2022 https://t.co/O3FNmnS4S2 — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) October 7, 2021

There has been no word on Apple's supply chain beginning mass production on the AirPods Pro 2 at any time in the future, but according to previous reports, these wireless earbuds could arrive with a more compact design. Additionally, Apple may incorporate updated motion sensors, along with fitness tracking features, all in a rumored 'stemless' design.

The lack of a stem would prove complicating for Apple to add everything in that earpiece area, which would also lead us to believe if these are being delayed, this would be the reason behind them. Unfortunately, this is all the information we have at this time, but after the official arrival of the AirPods 3, we are sure to hear more about the AirPods Pro 2 in a higher frequency, so stay tuned.

News Source: LeaksApplePro