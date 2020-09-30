Adrenalin Driver 20.9.2 Released by AMD – Optimized for Star Wars: Squadrons

A new AMD Adrenalin driver, version 20.9.2, has been released, delivering optimizations for Star Wars: Squadrons, the upcoming dogfighting game made by Motive Studios that's due for release on October 2nd.

This latest AMD Adrenalin driver also adds support for three new Vulkan extensions and fixes a number of existing issues, as detailed below.

