Adrenalin Driver 20.9.2 Released by AMD – Optimized for Star Wars: Squadrons
A new AMD Adrenalin driver, version 20.9.2, has been released, delivering optimizations for Star Wars: Squadrons, the upcoming dogfighting game made by Motive Studios that's due for release on October 2nd.
This latest AMD Adrenalin driver also adds support for three new Vulkan extensions and fixes a number of existing issues, as detailed below.
Support For
- STAR WARS™: Squadrons
Added Vulkan™ Support
- VK_KHR_buffer_device_address
- This extension is used to query the device address of a buffer to allow for shader access to that buffer’s storage via the SPV_KHR_physical_storage_buffer SPIRV extension.
- VK_EXT_robustness2
- This extension provides stricter restrictions for handling reads and writes that are out of bounds. It specifies that out-of-bounds reads must return zeros and out-of-bounds writes must be discarded. This extension also adds support for null descriptors.
- VK_EXT_shader_image_atomic_int64
- This extension extends existing 64-bit integer atomic support to images, which provides more efficient access than buffers. This allows applications to quickly improve their performance with minor changes to their code.
Fixed Issues in this Adrenalin driver
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable after updating Radeon Software without a system reboot.
- Screen flickering may be observed while MSI Afterburner™ is running or enabled on the system.
- X-Plane 11™ may experience an application hang or crash when using the Vulkan® API.
- DOOM™ VFR may experience corruption or artifacting in game on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
- Performance metrics overlay may fail to open or appear after the system wakes from sleep.
- Call of Duty®: WWII may experience black textures on the ground or walls in zombies game mode.
- Blocky corruption may be observed in Detroit: Become Human™ on some Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Using the Movies&TV application to edit video clips may result in green corruption in the clips.
- Performance metrics may report incorrect values for current VRAM usage after an extended period of gameplay.
- With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.
- World of Warcraft™ may experience corruption issues with anti-aliasing enabled on DirectX®12 API.
- Launching Radeon Software after a driver upgrade, may cause the Auto OC dialogue to appear with “0 Mhz” when the Auto OC feature has been previously enabled on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.
