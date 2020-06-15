For several months now, we’ve been hearing rumors about “Project Maverick,” the next game from EA’s Motive Studios, and last week that project was revealed to be Star Wars: Squadrons. Based on the game’s name and leaked art, it seemed clear Squadrons was going to focus on space combat, but that’s all the information we had initially. Well, EA has now confirmed details about Star Wars: Squadrons and dropped an action-packed cinematic trailer, showing some of the characters and locations you’ll see in the game. Check it out for yourself, below.

Much like Motive’s single-player mode for Battlefront 2, Star Wars: Squadrons takes place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, and pits two squadrons of five pilots against each other. Here are the official details, courtesy of EA:

Protect the galaxy - Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan.

- Plan every skirmish with your squadron in the briefing room before taking off to the evolving battlefields across the galaxy. Pilots will triumph as a team in known and never-before-seen locations, including the gas giant of Yavin Prime and the shattered moon of Galitan. Master legendary starfighters - Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights.

- Take full control of different starfighter classes from both the New Republic and Imperial fleets, such as the X-wing and TIE fighter. Modify your ship, divert the power between its systems, and destroy your opponents in strategic space dogfights. Stay on target - Compete in intense 5v5 dogfights, unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles, and take off in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. Immerse yourself in the pilot’s seat completely with the option to play the entirety of Star Wars: Squadrons in virtual reality (VR) on PlayStation4 and PC with cross-play support.

Here's a few more details about Squadrons' story:

Star Wars: Squadrons will also feature a single-player story that brings to life events following the Battle of Endor when the Rebel Alliance has successfully destroyed the Death Star II. Through the story, players will learn what it means to be a pilot as they battle from the alternating perspectives of two customizable pilots, one serving in the New Republic’s heroic Vanguard Squadron, while the other fights for the Galactic Empire’s fearsome Titan Squadron. The authentic story features a diverse cast of original characters, as well as some cameos from familiar faces in the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars: Squadrons sets it sights on PC (via Steam, Origin, and Epic), Xbox One, and PS4 on October 2 and will set you back $40. First gameplay will be revealed at EA Play Live 2020 on June 18. What do you think? Ready to join the fight in a galaxy far, far away?