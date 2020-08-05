Adrenalin Driver 20.8.1 Out Now, Optimized for Horizon, Grounded and Hyper Scape

2 hours ago
AMD Adrenalin Driver 20.8.1

AMD has released a new Adrenalin driver, version 20.8.1, which is optimized for the recently launched Grounded (already available in early access and quite successful, too) and for the upcoming Horizon: Zero Dawn (August 7th) and Hyper Scape (August 11th).

Check out below the detailed changelog of this Adrenalin driver release.

First Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch Addressing Optimization and Stability Issues Inbound; New AMD Optimized Driver Arriving as Well

Support For

  • Hyper Scape
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC
  • Grounded
    • The Epic preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 9% better FPS performance playing Grounded with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2.
    • Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of July 28, 2020 using a test system configured with an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1, and a similarly configured system with Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2, to test driver over driver FPS performance using the game Grounded at 1920x1080 resolution.

Fixed Issues in This Adrenalin Driver

  • With Radeon FreeSync enabled, task switching to another display or application may intermittently cause the desktop refresh rate to be locked to an arbitrary interval causing stuttering.
  • Streaming and recording features are not working or are failing to enable on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products in Windows 7 system configurations.
  • Radeon Software may experience an application crash or hang when waking from sleep after joining the AMD User Experience program.
  • DOOM Eternal may experience a very dark or dim screen when changing V-Sync settings in game with HDR enabled.
  • Hot plugging a powered off HDMI display and then powering on the display, may intermittently cause a system crash or hang.
  • Enabling Instant Replay may rarely cause a system hang or TDR on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Compatibility Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened. Users will need to perform a factory reset of settings in Radeon Software for this fix to take effect.

