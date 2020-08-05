Adrenalin Driver 20.8.1 Out Now, Optimized for Horizon, Grounded and Hyper Scape
AMD has released a new Adrenalin driver, version 20.8.1, which is optimized for the recently launched Grounded (already available in early access and quite successful, too) and for the upcoming Horizon: Zero Dawn (August 7th) and Hyper Scape (August 11th).
Check out below the detailed changelog of this Adrenalin driver release.
Support For
- Hyper Scape
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC
- Grounded
- The Epic preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 9% better FPS performance playing Grounded with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.1 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2.
- Testing by AMD Performance Labs as of July 28, 2020 using a test system configured with an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU (3.6GHz), 16GB DDR4-3200MHz memory, a Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics card and Windows 10 x64 with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1, and a similarly configured system with Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.7.2, to test driver over driver FPS performance using the game Grounded at 1920x1080 resolution.
Fixed Issues in This Adrenalin Driver
- With Radeon FreeSync enabled, task switching to another display or application may intermittently cause the desktop refresh rate to be locked to an arbitrary interval causing stuttering.
- Streaming and recording features are not working or are failing to enable on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products in Windows 7 system configurations.
- Radeon Software may experience an application crash or hang when waking from sleep after joining the AMD User Experience program.
- DOOM Eternal may experience a very dark or dim screen when changing V-Sync settings in game with HDR enabled.
- Hot plugging a powered off HDMI display and then powering on the display, may intermittently cause a system crash or hang.
- Enabling Instant Replay may rarely cause a system hang or TDR on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Compatibility Advisor may show an “Unable to get requirements” error message when opened. Users will need to perform a factory reset of settings in Radeon Software for this fix to take effect.
