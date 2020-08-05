Adrenalin Driver 20.8.1 Out Now, Optimized for Horizon, Grounded and Hyper Scape

AMD has released a new Adrenalin driver, version 20.8.1, which is optimized for the recently launched Grounded (already available in early access and quite successful, too) and for the upcoming Horizon: Zero Dawn (August 7th) and Hyper Scape (August 11th).

Check out below the detailed changelog of this Adrenalin driver release.

First Horizon Zero Dawn PC Patch Addressing Optimization and Stability Issues Inbound; New AMD Optimized Driver Arriving as Well