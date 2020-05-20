Alienware Announces AW2521HF Gaming Monitor – 360Hz Monitor With NVIDIA GSYNC And AMD Freesync

Alienware introduces the AW2521HF gaming monitor is a 24.5" monitor with a native refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and an incredibly fast 1 ms GtG fast IPS response time. This monitor also has a fantastic feature of being able to be overclocked to a new refresh rate of 360 Hz, all the while still offering support for both NVIDIA's G-SYNC and AMD's FreeSync Premium.

Alienware's AW2521HF gaming monitor is a 24.5" affair that features an overclockable refresh rate of up to 360 Hz

If players can deal with a 1080 resolution screen, then they can experience a 360 Hz monitor in all its glory, This is partly due to Alienware using an IPS-panel type for the monitor rather than using a TN-panel. This difference allows this monitor to maintain up to 99% sRGB color coverage enabling players to view their games in vibrant details.

Alienware’s R11 Features One Of The Most Unique GPU AIO Cooling Solution in PCIe Form Factor – Asetek Claims 69% Noise Reduction & 20% Temperature Reduction

This monitor features a 24.5" screen size that is ideal for high-speed gaming or eSports gaming setups. Alongside the thin borders to the screen makes this monitor perfect for both multi-monitor setups or perfect for a single-screen gaming setup.

To change any of the monitor's settings, this monitor has a Dynamic on-screen display; this allows users to quickly and efficiently switch between customizable preset game modes.

The overall design of the AW2521HF gaming monitor is fantastic, featuring Alienware's Legend Industrial design. This design features a new bolder and iconic expression of the Alienware brand's style. In addition to the Legend Industrial, design this monitor features support for AlienFX. AlienFX is Alienware's fully customizable lighting system, which allows users to tie the lighting on the rear of the monitor to be tied to in-game actions or be user-controllable.

For connectivity, this monitor features a total of two HDMI video inputs as well as a single DisplayPort. These ports are located on the back of the monitor, and alongside those inputs, this monitor features a total of three USB 3.0 Gen 1 ports. Two of the USB ports, one port featuring support for Power Charging, located on the bottom edge of the monitor for easier access and a single headphone jack.

Dell has not announced an availability date at this point, and Dell has stated that this monitor will release later this year in the "Dark Side of the Moon" color scheme.