Samsung Announces the Odyssey G9 2021 Monitor

The Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor was released last year with a large amount of success, thanks partly due to the 1000R curvature with a high refresh rate. Samsung has announced the newest variant to the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor called the Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor. This new version utilizes Quantum MiniLED technology to offer not only improved brightness but also heightened contrast ratios.

The Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor features the same design as the previous model but uses the Quantum MiniLED technology

The Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor features the same design as the original G9 monitor. Still, this new version uses Quantum MiniLED technology to offer an improved brightness compared to the previous version. The Quantum MiniLED technology also offers heightened contrast ratios when compared to the standard LED backlight. This monitor offers stated to offer a peak brightness of 2,000 nits in places while displaying HDR content.

"In 2020, the Odyssey G9 gaming monitor generated a lot of buzz—this year, Samsung is leveling up the experience with a Quantum MiniLED display and premium gaming features. The 1000R screen curvature, combined with Quantum MiniLED display technology, gives gamers an experience unlike any other. The new G9 joins Samsung's full lineup of curved and flat Odyssey gaming monitors." as said by a Samsung Spokesperson.

This monitor offers some fantastic technical specifications, including a native 2K resolution, a 240 Hz refresh rate, and a screen size of 49-inches. This 49-inch screen features one of the harshest curves for gaming monitors, this monitor's curve is a 1000R. This monitor offers a high refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and a maximum response time of 1 ms, perfect for high-action games. These games include FPS shooters and Racings Simulators, to name a few game types.

While Samsung has yet to release any pricing information regarding the Samsung Odyssey G9 2021 gaming monitor, the previous model launched with $1,699.00. This means this upcoming monitor will cost at least $1,699, most likely more due to the Quantum MiniLED technology. This monitor is expected to keep both the AMD FreeSync Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support technologies that eliminate any screen stuttering or screen tearing.