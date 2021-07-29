AOC Introduces the AGON PRO AG254FG Gaming Monitor

AOC has announced the AGON PRO AG254FG Gaming monitor, which offers some impressive featuring including a 360 Hz refresh rate and offers support for NVIDIA Reflex. This gaming monitor features a screen size of 24.5" and utilizes a high-speed IPS panel making it ideal for high-action games like first-person shooters or racing simulators. It's also a part of AOC's AGON Pro series, and it is expected to be available from September 2021 at a price of £699.99.

The AGON PRO AG254FG Gaming monitor offers some impressive features that eSports gamers will enjoy, including the incredibly fast refresh rate of 360 Hz. This fast refresh rate is paired with a 1 ms GtG response time with an NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. This IPS panel supports 110% coverage of the sRGB color gamut, which allows for truly natural and vivid color reproduction while providing wide viewing angles.

Stefan Sommer, Head of Global Marketing at AOC, stated, "The esports scene is a very tough environment, and the esports athletes and enthusiasts require the best gear they can get. Through co-operating with legendary teams such as G2 Esports, we know what professionals want, and with their needs in mind, we brought AGON PRO to life."

Since this gaming monitor utilizes a native NVIDIA G-Sync processor, it utilizes NVIDIA's Ultra-low motion blur technology as it uses backlight strobing to reduce motion blur to give you super-smooth visuals for games. This gaming monitor also utilizes NVIDIA's Reflex technology to reduce system latency and measure the exact time between a click from a mouse to changing pixels on the screen, which is incredibly useful for eSports gamers.

Its included stand features height, swivel, pivot, and tilt adjustments, ensuring you can set up the monitor in a way that makes it ergonomic for your gaming experience.

