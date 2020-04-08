Abkoncore Announces the T250 PC Chassis, A Premium Tower Case!

Abkoncore has announced the T250 PC case, this case features front and left side panels to see the RGB fans and your PC components. This case also features a mesh design to have effective cooling for your high powered components. The mesh design is located on the sides of the tempted glass panel, and this design allows the aesthetic of this case to remain fantastic while not hurting any possible airflow.

The T250 PC case offers a fantastic aesthetic design with the included RGB fans as well as the tempered glass side panel and front panel. The RGB fans are the IRIS fans, and these fans are installed with three in the front and one in the rear of the case. The three fans in the front take in fresh air through the mesh design, while the fan located in the back act as an exhaust. On the case, there are two dust filters, one located on the top of the case, and another located on the bottom of the case.

The T250 PC case has a broad array of compatibility, and this includes compatibility for ATX, mATX, and ITX motherboard. This case offers support for a GPU with a length of up to 315 mm and a CPU cooler of up to 160 mm tall, and a power supply with a length of up to 205 mm or 195 mm if the additional 3.5 mm drive cage is installed. This case features three SSD mounting locations and two HDD mounting locations; this allows for a large amount of storage to be installed on this case.

For front IO this case provides one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 port, and the standard HD Audio, microphone in, power, and reset button. This allows for easy access to the USB ports and HD Audio and a microphone in port.

This case is available now on Abkoncore and is currently priced at $48, making this fantastic case affordable.